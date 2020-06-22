Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed until November

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed again - this time until 19th November.

Originally set for release in April then delayed until September, Cyberpunk 2077 has been officially moved back further still until 19th November. According to CD Projekt Red, that's not because it isn't finished for the most part but because they want to truly iron things out so that everything is just right. In the statement, the developers announced that the game is finished in terms of content and gameplay-wise but due to the complexity of its content and the "complex systems" interweaving with each other, the team need to "properly go through everything, balance game mechanics and fix a lot of bugs". Interestingly, that's very similar to the explanation for the delay last time round. When the game was moved to September, that was due to the game being complete and playable but requiring extra time to "finish play testing, fixing and polishing."

A lot of bugs sounds a little ominous to us so it seems like a smart move to delay things for a while so CD Projekt has plenty of time to fix things. As it stands, preview code has already been sent out to many gaming outlets with previews expected for 25th June as part of its Night City Wire preview event, so it'll be interesting to see how potentially buggy code appears to the majority.

Moving the game back to November also places it squarely amongst when both next generation consoles are set for release. It's already been announced that Cyberpunk 2077 will take advantage of Microsoft's new Smart Delivery system which means you buy one copy of the game and it works across both Xbox One and Xbox One Series X. It seems plausible that Cyberpunk 2077 may end up becoming a launch title for the console but we'll have to wait and see.

There were also suggestions that a September launch would tie in with Nvidia's GeForce Ampere graphics card launch plans so hopefully this delay won't affect that.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a highly anticipated game and also very ambitious so there's a lot riding on its success. No one could blame CD Projekt Red for continuing to revise it and hopefully fix issues, but nor could anyone blame fans for being increasingly worried that repeated delays mean it may not match the hype. We'll see on 19th November. Hopefully.