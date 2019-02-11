Battlefield V to get DLSS support in its next patch

Electronic Arts has confirmed that the next patch for the Windows version of Battlefield V, due to launch this week, will include support for Nvidia's deep-learning super sampling (DLSS) anti-aliasing technology on top of improvements to its DirectX Raytracing (DXR) performance.

When Nvidia confirmed it was bringing its Turing graphics processor architecture, with its deep-learning Tensor Cores and ray-tracing RT Cores, to the gaming market, it did so with the promise of upcoming support in a range of triple-A games - including the previously-rumoured Battlefield V. While the primary focus of this support was for the RT Cores, which offer hardware-accelerated hybrid real-time ray tracing to improve visual fidelity using Microsoft's technically cross-vendor DirectX Raytracing (DXR) application programming interface (API), a number of developers also pledged to support the Tensor Cores through Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) system - which, when enabled, is claimed by Nvidia to offer considerably boosted performance over traditional anti-aliasing techniques such as temporal anti-aliasing (TAA).

The promised support, though, has been slow to arrive. Many developers, quite reasonably, concentrated on getting their games out of the door first and adding RTX enhancements after - and it's on this front the Electronic Arts is pledging to make good, announcing a patch for Battlefield V that will add DLSS support alongside its existing DXR capabilities.

Detailed in a release notes document first publicised by DSO Gaming, the update will bring a range of improvements and enhancements across both PC and console versions - but it's the Windows-specific patch that is of most interest. 'This update includes further optimisations to DXR ray tracing performance,' the notes read, 'and introduces NVIDIA DLSS to Battlefield V, which uses deep learning to improve game performance while maintaining visual quality.'

Other changes due in the patch, which launches tomorrow, include fixes for widescreen monitor use, added key bindings for increasing and decreasing field of view (FOV) in spectator mode - mapped to Page Up and Page Down by default - and numerous crash fixes and stability improvements.