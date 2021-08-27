Amazon's New World MMO open beta starts 9th Sept

Amazon has announced the New World Open Beta, and released the New World: Chart Your Fate trailer (2 minutes). Below we have details of the Open Beta, as well as information about the launch and where the game will be available.





The New World Open Beta will kick off on 9th September at 7:00AM PT (2:00PM UTC, 3:00PM BST). It doesn't run that long, you have until 12th September at 11:59PM PT (13th Sept at 6:59AM UTC, 7.59AM BST) to enjoy your thrilling open-world MMO session on the supernatural island of Aeternum.

Amazon hopes to gain valuable server testing and user-feedback during the Open Beta, to help ensure the scheduled 28th September launch happens without any major setbacks. On the game's official news blog, the developers say that during the previous Closed Beta "we ran into both server issues and over-population resulting in queue times, preventing some players from being able to experience the danger and beauty found in Aeternum".

The upcoming Open Beta will be accessible via the Steam Playtest tool, on the New World Steam page. When you visit this page, you can request Open Beta access, but you can only gain access from the day before (24 hours before) the start of the Open Beta period.

Some important New World Open Beta details are:

The game will be available in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish (Spain & LATAM), Polish, and Brazilian Portuguese.

You are allowed to share, record, and broadcast content and gameplay if you wish.

You can't just fire-up the Closed Beta and play again, you need to download this version. Some patch notes will be available with details of the differences in versions when the Open Beta launches.

Open Beta progress won't be carried over to the full game when it is released.

Please be aware that while Open Beta server capacity has been increased since the Closed Beta but doesn't represent launch server capacity. Servers will be available in North America, Europe, Australia and South America.

Amazon's games development reputation was a bit tarnished with the release of the New World Closed Beta last month. We saw a PR disaster unfold as multiple reports of failed/bricked graphics cards were shared on social media. It seemed like EVGA cards with powerful GPUs such as the RTX 3090 were more susceptible to shutdown and failure issues when running New World. Thankfully, EVGA began offering speed-bump free RMAs for those affected and produced a firmware update to try and avoid any more issues. Amazon also released a New World patch to prevent GPUs running at uncapped frame rates in game menus.