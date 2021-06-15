Resident Evil Village DLC is on the way

Capcom will be continuing the story of Resident Evil Village in a DLC expansion, it was announced at E3 on Monday. The news was tacked onto the end of the Resident Evil section of the Capcom E3 live showcase, which also highlighted titles like the Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, and Ace Attorney series of games.





As for the Resident Evil Village DLC, we don't have much info except that it is already in development and that Capcom started work on this DLC project "by popular demand". Key info about whether it is an extension to the RE Village story, or a side story / quest, as well as launch dates and so on, will be addressed at a later date.



If the above announcement is a bit woolly for you, and you have finished Resident Evil Village, there is some new content on the way to you next month. All owners of the game will get free access to Resident Evil RE: Verse next month. This is a multiplayer game which will go live over all platforms that Resident Evil Village launched on. Players can game as their favourite Resident Evil characters using a selection of weapons / bioweapons.

A short clip of people playing Resident Evil RE: Verse was shared just in front of the Resident Evil Village DLC expansion news.

