How To Write a Modding Project Log

Ah, 2007, when Crysis was actually a hotly anticipated title rather than a meme, when Steve Jobs announced the iPhone, when Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows was completed, and when Intel produced compelling products. Additionally, this was also when Peter Dickison wrote the last article on 'Zen and the art of the Project Log', an article which has served the community well ever since. However, I think it's fair to say that things have changed a lot over the last 12 years, so it makes sense to revisit this topic with a fresh pair of eyes.

One of the handy things is that the intrinsic values of the old guide are very much still relevant. It's a tutorial on how to present information clearly in a written format; if you're new to things here then I thoroughly suggest having a read through (the irony of the images being broken in the old article is not lost on me, and we're working on it! - ed.), not least because it's a fun look at the history of bit-tech. I'm going to keep the new one more concise where I can, and hopefully it will prove a handy resource!

Why do I need a project log?

First up, why would you even need a log to begin with when you can just post up some final pictures? Well, there are a few reasons:

Having a project log automatically makes you eligible for our Mod of the Month and Modding Update contests.

A project log shows the hard work you've put into a build; many areas may go unnoticed without one.

Final pictures are much more heavily influenced by trends and fashion. Here at bit, we like to reward all aspects of the modding scene, and that includes the off-the-wall projects and first-time efforts. A project log might not be a sure-fire success, but without one you definitely can be swept under the rug more easily. For the record, this goes for all forms of a log, be it on the forum, YouTube, Facebook, or an Imgur album.

Project logs in general are a fantastic way of sharing knowledge and experience. They show the process behind a venture, the discoveries, the hardships, and the triumphs. They also generate discussion and community, especially ongoing logs where others have the chance to get involved. Feedback from the community can foster amazing ideas or present opportunities that perhaps you hadn't considered before; I can think of several such occasions in my own builds where a suggestion flew in from somebody that I never would have considered before.









How do I write one?

With the groundwork for why you should have one laid out, how about actually writing one? I'm tailoring this one specifically for the bit-tech forums, but the principles generally hold true for other places and formats too.





Getting Started