Video: AMD Radeon VII Unboxing

Do you want to watch a person who's spent his entire life being considerably more comfortable expressing himself with the written word attempt to convey useful technical information on camera about an upcoming piece of PC hardware despite being artificially and temporarily limited in what he can say by the whims and desires of the marketing department of a major multinational semiconductor company, all while worrying whether this sort of content might alienate long-term readers more than it draws in new ones?

Of course you do!





