Video: Machining a CNC Router Fixture Plate

You may remember back when Alex upgraded his workshop with a CNC router. Well, as you all know, one upgrade is only a stepping stone to the next one, and now we'll be taking our CNC abilities to the next level. In this video, Alex works long into the night (going a liiiitle crazy in the process) and has the CNC machine upgrade itself with a custom-designed acetal fixture plate.

