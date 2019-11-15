Video: Project Toreador (Bloodlines 2 Mod) Part 2: Acrylic Panels and Distro Plates

Apologies for the delay on this one, folks! Following on from when Alex received a brand new Corsair 500D RGB SE case and promptly tore it to pieces, it's now time to start getting a sense of where this project is heading and reconstructing the core panels from - what else? - CNC-machined acrylic. In this video, Alex runs through the general design of the mod in CAD and then produces the acrylic back panel and gives it a wood veneer coating before moving onto the custom motherboard tray and roof panel, both of which are also fully functional water-cooling distro plates, with the motherboard tray featuring an integrated pump for good measure!



If you like what you see, this video touches on plenty of tools and techniques that we've covered in guides before, including:

Of course, if you want to keep up to date with all our modding guides and video logs, you're best of subscribing to our YouTube channel. After all, you won't want to miss the next video in this series where Alex tackles the leather-coated PSU shroud!

