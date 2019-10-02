Video: CNC Cheese-Grater Side Panel for Be Quiet! Pure Base 500

As part of a case mod/build we're working on featuring the Be Quiet! Pure Base 500, Alex has machined a new acrylic side panel with an Apple-inspired cheese-grater effect that adopts the triangular shapes found throughout the case. Check out the video above to see how he went about designing it in CAD and CAM and the actual machining process! This is the same project that will featured the painted Sapphire Radeon RX 5700 XT Pulse card.