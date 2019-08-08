Competition: Win 16GB of Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR4 memory!

To help celebrate and promote our recent Corsair Dominator Platinum memory mod (see the video above!), we've teamed up Corsair to offer our readers and viewers the chance to win a brand new kit of the same 16GB kit we used! It's a 2 x 8GB kit running at 3,200MHz with C16 timings - you can see more information on the official website.



All you have to do to be in with a chance is answer fill out the entry form embedded below by midnight of the closing date, THURSDAY AUGUST 22nd, 2019. Winners will be chosen at random from all valid entries.

This competition is open GLOBALLY. Be sure to also check the full terms and conditions below before entering. Good luck!

Please note parts of the entry form below may be written by a third party; the form does not necessarily reflect the opinions of bit-tech's editorial team.

Terms and Conditions