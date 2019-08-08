Competition: Win 16GB of Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR4 memory!

To help celebrate and promote our recent Corsair Dominator Platinum memory mod (see the video above!), we've teamed up Corsair to offer our readers and viewers the chance to win a brand new kit of the same 16GB kit we used! It's a 2 x 8GB kit running at 3,200MHz with C16 timings - you can see more information on the official website.
All you have to do to be in with a chance is answer fill out the entry form embedded below by midnight of the closing date, THURSDAY AUGUST 22nd, 2019. Winners will be chosen at random from all valid entries.
This competition is open GLOBALLY. Be sure to also check the full terms and conditions below before entering. Good luck!
Please note parts of the entry form below may be written by a third party; the form does not necessarily reflect the opinions of bit-tech's editorial team.
Terms and Conditions
There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.
The prize draw is open GLOBALLY aged 16 years or over.
The competition winners will be picked at random from all eligible entries that arrive by 00:00 of the closing date, August 22nd, 2019.
The winner will be notified via email. The winner must claim their prize within 7 days of the promoter sending notification. If any prize is unclaimed after this time, bit-tech reserves the right to offer the unclaimed prize to a substitute winner selected in accordance with these rules.
The winner will be eligible for one CORSAIR DOMINATOR® PLATINUM RGB 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 DRAM 3200MHz C16 Memory Kit.
In the event that the prize(s) offered is/are unavailable due to circumstances beyond our control, we reserve the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater specification.
Prizes will ship to winners within 45 days of the draw, though we aim for sooner.
The prize includes a full Corsair warranty (details here).
Prize draws are not open to employees of bit-tech and their affiliates, agencies, suppliers, sponsors and members employees' immediate families.
Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions.
