NZXT Hue 2 RGB Lighting Kit & Accessories Video Review

Written by Matthew Lambert

November 30, 2018 // 1:30 p.m.

Tags: #addressable-rgb #argb #hue-2 #lighting #rgb

Companies: #nzxt

In our first proper video review (feedback welcome; be kind), Alex and Matt team up to take a look at £180 worth of RGB lighting in the form of the NZXT Hue 2 RGB Lighting Kit, two Aer 2 RGB 140mm fans, a Hue 2 Underglow Accessory, and a Hue 2 Cable Comb Accessory (yup!).

