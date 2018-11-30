NZXT Hue 2 RGB Lighting Kit & Accessories Video Review

Written by Matthew Lambert
November 30, 2018 // 1:30 p.m.
Tags: #addressable-rgb #argb #hue-2 #lighting #rgb
Companies: #nzxt
In our first proper video review (feedback welcome; be kind), Alex and Matt team up to take a look at £180 worth of RGB lighting in the form of the NZXT Hue 2 RGB Lighting Kit, two Aer 2 RGB 140mm fans, a Hue 2 Underglow Accessory, and a Hue 2 Cable Comb Accessory (yup!).
We take NZXT's latest hardware for an RGB-tastic system build, and we think the results are rather lovely.
