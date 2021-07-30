Asus ROG Chariot RGB Gaming Chair Review

Ever wondered what happens when you mix two of the keenest trends in the PC market right now?

Our man Andy was eager to find out. So with gaming chairs popping up from all manufacturers and RGB illumination still the flavour of the year, Asus combines both into the Chariot RGB chair.

Purporting to offer something unique for the very well-heeled enthusiast, Andy takes an in-depth look at the pros and cons of this behemoth.

Watch the video above and give us your considered impressions. Is this a product you'd like to own or is it a fad taken too far?