Cyberpower Infinity X107 GT Gaming PC Review

We invited Cyberpower to submit a premium gaming PC base unit at the £2,000 mark. The fruit of its labours is the Infinity X107 GT Gaming in for review today. Please watch the video above for all the details.

Time Stamps:

01:59 – Specs

04:09 – Benchmarks

18:10 – Conclusion

Overview

Specs are fairly generous, including an Intel Core i7-10700KF CPU, MSI Z490-A Pro motherboard, 16GB (2x8GB) Corsair Vengeance 3200MHz RAM, an MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ventus 3X OC LHR graphics card, Intel 1TB 670P M.2 NVMe SSD, Cooler Master ML Lite 240 AIO, Cooler Master MF 120 Halo fans, Corsair RM750 Gold PSU, the Cyberpower Onyxia chassis and a pre-installed WiFi PCI card.

The 10700KF may seem like an odd choice given the 11 series is already out and Alder Lake is around the corner, but it’s still a very capable CPU and shaves at least £100 off the price. The system is very well put together as everything buttoned down well and plugged in correctly. Cable management is excellent through the case.

Performance

Tested against our test bench with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU, 16GB 3200MHz RAM and a GeForce RTX 3070, performance is exactly where we expect it to be, trailing in CPU-dependent tests, leading in GPU-heavy workloads and gaming.

The Cyberpower isn’t as hot in the Time Spy Stress test though, with the average run FPS dropping as the test ran on, which is predominantly because of the meagre airflow in the case, but may also be from the simplistic fan curve controlling all fans off a single hub based on CPU temperature.

Subjectively, the case is cheap and rattly, which is at odds with the £2K price point, so we’d like to see Cyberpower use a better chassis, even if that means upping the price. That said, value is excellent as prices for GeForce RTX 3080s alone currently hover around the £1,200 and the rest of the components in the system cost between £850-900. You’re essentially getting the system at cost, already built, with a copy of Win10 and warranty that covers 5 years labour, 2 years parts, 6 months collect and return and “lifetime” technical support.

Overall, a PC high on performance and value.

Pros

• Good build quality

• Excellent cable management

• System well set up for immediate plug and play

• Well-thought-out and thorough quickstart guide

• Good value for money in current market

Cons

• Below average airflow from case. Uses simple fan curve

• Case is cheap for a system of this ilk