Cyberpower PC Infinity X66 RTX Review

Manufacturer: Cyberpower PC



UK price (as reviewed): £1,149.60 (inc. VAT)

US price (as reviewed): N/A

You can't go too wrong with most PC hardware at the moment. AMD has some great CPUs for multi-threaded tasks and some particularly potent all-rounders, while Intel still pips AMD to the post in a number of game titles if you're building a pure gaming system. Cyberpower PC is clearly aiming at the latter with the Infinity X66 RTX, as it sports an overclocked Core i5-9600K, whose haven is solely in gaming. It has six cores and six threads, but it's outmatched in multi-threaded tasks by AMD's six- and eight-core 2nd Gen Ryzen CPUs, which retail for similar prices. For gaming, though, it's a solid choice, especially if overclocked like here. Specifically, CyberpowerPC has overclocked the CPU to 4.8GHz using a vcore of 1.275V, which is fairly substantial



This is cooled by a Corsair H60 AIO liquid-cooler, which is housed along with everything else in a Corsair Carbide Spec-Delta RGB case, which is kitted out with an RGB LED strip as well as three Corsair RGB fans. Rather than using your motherboard's RGB software to control the lighting effects and colours, CyberpowerPC has included a remote control, which is a nice touch, as it provides a more convenient way to jazz up your lighting or even turn it off if you had one too many drinks the night before, as well as avoiding software, which has been called out with security concerns in the past. In any event, the PC looks great from most angles as a result.



You also get 16GB of 3,000MHz Corsair Vengeance LPX memory. This is spot on, as it's neither excessive nor stingy and will provide plenty of headroom. This is housed in an MSI Z370-A Pro, and seeing as Z390 and Z370 chipset boards perform identically with Intel 9th Gen CPUs, we don't have too many qualms about Cyberpower PC's choice here, although it's worth noting that the board lacks any kind of USB 3.1 Type-C support and sports Realtek's ALC 892 audio instead of the more modern and preferred Realtek ALC 1220 codec. That said, Cyberpower PC's landing page offers a configurator where you can swap out any of the components here for something more suitable.

An impressive addition at this price is an MSI RTX 2060 6GB Ventus XS OC 6GB graphics card, which boasts a boost frequency of 1,710 MHz compared to 1,680MHz for a stock speed card. The cooler is well made, and the fans barely span up and remained quiet in games. It might not be a 4K gaming monster, but it's a solid choice for 1080p and 1440p gaming.



Sadly, the Corsair CX650 650W PSU doesn't sport modular cables - they're all captive, so if you want to add your own braided cable kit at some point, spending £30 more for the Corsair RM750X PSU option might be a good idea.

Storage is handled by both a 512GB Intel 660p NVMe M.2 SSD and Seagate 2TB hard drive; these specs are pretty much what we'd expect at this price, although it's worth talking a bit about the SSD. It uses QLC NAND that's accelerated by an pseudo-SLC cache, and while it offers read and write speeds several times faster than a SATA SSD, performance slows to a crawl once that cache is filled, and that can happen if you shift lots of large files around. It's definitely not an SSD you should consider a speedy data storage drive, as you can see speeds slower than a SATA SSD if you throw tens of gigabytes at it at once. In addition, it has far lower write endurance than the likes of the Samsung 970 Evo. If you're the kind of person to install a bunch of games and swap them occasionally and use your PC for streaming content and web browsing, neither of these issues will bother you, especially as there's a 2TB hard disk in tow here too. However, for content creators or users that will hammer the SSD with lots of writes and large files regularly, it's maybe not a great choice.

There's no Wi-Fi included with the motherboard, but our sample has an 802.11n (Wi-Fi 4) PCIe card slotted in. It's not the best option for Wi-Fi seeing as even most ISP-provided routers support the faster 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) standard these days, so we'd definitely suggest spending another £5 and going with the latter in the configurator.



Elsewhere, the motherboard offers a reasonable amount of ports with four USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0, while the onboard audio has the full six ports, so even eight-channel speaker owners won't have problems hooking up their audio setups. The graphics card meanwhile offers a trio of DisplayPorts plus a single HDMI port.

CryberpowerPC has done a good job with cable tidying too with the main chamber free of clutter and the majority of spaghetti stowed under the PSU cover, so we have no complaints here. It's also worth pointing out the free 2.5" and 3.5" mounts should you wish to upgrade your PC with more storage in future. The warranty breakdown includes a total of three years labour, with parts covered for two years, and for the first six months there's a collect and return service too. There are a bunch of upgrade options for this when configuring the PC too, but we should note that some rivals offer a full three-year warranty on all fronts.







Specifications (as reviewed)