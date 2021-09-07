Noctua NH-P1 review

Manufacturer:



UK price (as reviewed): £99.95 (inc. VAT)

US price (as reviewed): £XXX (exc. tax)

To say we've been excited about the NH-P1 would be a massive understatement. First shown off to the public all the way back at Computex 2019 , the tech community have, to put it mildly, hounded Noctua over when it will be released. Today, we finally have one in for testing. Noctua has also sent us over its new NF-A12x25 LS-PWM fan.

Starting off with the new NF-A12x25, Noctua has continued to advance an already world-class fan with a low-speed variant made especially for enthusiasts who prefer near-silent computing that also still want excellent cooling. Having an RPM range of 450 - 1200 RPM compared to the 450 - 2000 RPM range of the standard NF-A12x25, the low-speed variant is designed to be practically silent even at full speed. Noctua says the fan has a noise level of 12.1 dB(A) compared to the still whisper-quiet 22.6 dB(A) of the base model.

The fan arrives in very premium packaging containing everything you'd need to mount, with a choice of metal screws or rubber mounts. It also comes with four anti-vibration corners and an anti-vibration gasket. As far as cables go, Noctua has included and extension cable, a two-way splitter and a low-noise adopter which takes the fan's maximum speed down to 900 RPM and a reported noise level of 7.6 dB(A).

Heading on to the heatsink itself, we once again have Noctua's signature high-quality packaging with two boxes, one containing the heatsink and the other containing the accessories. The accessories box contains instructions for the supported sockets, the mounts for those sockets, Noctua's new NH-H2 thermal paste, an NA-CW1 cleaning wipe, fan clips for an optional fan, a high-quality Noctua-branded NM-SD1 screwdriver and last but least, the metal case badge.

Specifications