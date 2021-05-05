MSI MPG CORELIQUID K360 Review

MSI says the MPG CORELIQUID K360 is a top-notch all-in-one cooler. The marketing bombast goes further, with the company opining that this new beastie "washes away your traditional image of a liquid cooler and blows it into a whole new reality. Stacked with powerful features and sculpted with eye-catching appearances, the MPG CORELIQUID K Series is here to set the benchmark, one game at a time."

Quite the praise. Intrigued by such lofty words, we had a sample sent to our in-house cooling guru, Andy, who duly put the £240 premium solution through its paces.

Did he think it was merely okay, good, or hands-down brilliant? Watch his in-depth video review to find out, and as always, we'd love to hear your thoughts.