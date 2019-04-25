Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic Razer Edition Review

Manufacturer: Lian Li

UK price (as reviewed): £149.99 (inc. VAT)

US price (as reviewed): $169.99 (exc. tax)



The PC-O11 is already an established and well-regarded case that, given its size, is surprisingly affordable considering the company behind it and the fact it sports tempered glass and part-aluminium construction. Not much has changed with the new Razer Edition, and there will no doubt be some eye rolling out there thanks to this partnership, but at just a couple of notes more than the standard PC-O11 Dynamic, you're not paying a vast amount more for the added visual pizazz.



Said pizazz comes by way of digital RGB LED strips in the base and front panel, with the latter catching the front-etched Razer logo in a fairly tasteful way. However, the overall lighting effect is actually very attractive to our eyes and complements the case well, adding another dimension to its otherwise cold, black demeanour - as you can see later.



As we haven't looked at the PC-O11 yet ourselves, we should add our own comments about this attractive case first. It's extremely well built with sturdy glass and steel panels that slot rather than screw into place, although it has to be said the fact you need to remove the roof to remove any of them is a bit of a faff. Still, it only takes two thumbscrews to get the roof off, which is typical of a traditional side panel, so it's not a disaster.



The benefit of this approach is an extremely clean-looking case that looks and feels more premium than similar offerings from the likes of Thermaltake and Corsair.



For this Razer Edition you get luminous green USB 3.0 ports paired with a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port plus the usual audio jacks and power button on the vertically front panel, with all ports easy to access with the case on a desk or on the floor.

Thanks to the dual-chamber cube design, there's enough room in the main chamber for E-ATX motherboards, and round the back you'll likely spot a pair of PSU mounts should you have need for a second unit (bear in mind the original case was designed in conjunction with Roman 'der8auer' Hartung, an extreme overclocker). A large rubber cube is included to separate them internally and prevent the top unit from sagging.



There are plenty of ventilation holes, nearly all of which have a purpose. Each PSU is catered for by the large vent in the far side panel backed by a dust filter, and the second identical vent near the front provides sideways airflow through the case as an alternative to front fan mounts.

The dust filters continue in the roof and also in the base of the case where there are yet more fan mounts, and all the dust filters are magnetic and easily removable for cleaning.



You can see the added RGB strips below and the fairly basic rubber-bottomed case feet. These don't stand too high, as the case already stands at 446mm tall.

Specifications