Fractal Design Define 7 Review





Manufacturer: Fractal Design

UK price (as reviewed): £144.97 (inc. VAT)



US price (as reviewed): $159.99 (exc. tax)



While they might not be as sexy as Phanteks or Lian Li cases, Fractal Design's offerings have rarely failed to keep up in terms of enthusiast-focused features. In fact, Fractal Design has often led the field and with the Define 7, the case is ushering in features that not even the aforementioned companies can match. The level of customisation on offer is staggering, and yet again Fractal Design has managed to create a case that's just at home housing an air-cooled PC with stacks of hard disks as it is with an FPS-generating water-cooled gaming rig. Let's take a peek.

Externally, we'd probably side with a lot of people who think this is just another Fractal Design Define case, and the company has received some stick for this with previous models. You get the usual side vents, the option of a solid or tempered-glass side panel, with any solid options coming equipped with sound-absorbing foam. Like its predecessors, the Define 7 sports a sealed front panel, so it's certainly not high airflow.

The front section, roof and base are all covered with large, removable dust-filters and all but the front part is easy to remove. The latter sits behind the front panel and is lodged inside it extremely tight. So much so that it was very difficult to pry out for an imaginary clean. In fact, the front panel itself was far easier to pop off. This is a big case, too, and a heavy one at 13.5kg, while it stands 47cm tall and is nearly 55cm deep. Compact it is not.

The price is somewhat hefty, as well, with the base model equipped with solid panels not leaving you with much change from £150 and the glass panel version costing a little more. However, you are getting something even more feature-packed than the Define R6, less snazzy than the more expensive Vector RS, but leading both in a few areas. The front panel looks like it's certainly fitting of that price tag with full-fat USB Type-C, four Type-A ports, an attractive power button and audio ports.



Specifications