Cooler Master NR200P Review

Manufacturer: Cooler Master

UK price (as reviewed): £85

US price (as reviewed): £XXX



With the recent success of small-form-factor (SFF) boutique chassis such as the Dan Case A4, it's no surprise that large-scale manufacturers would get involved. We previously reviewed the Lian Li TU 150 in late-2019 and the portable bonfire NZXT H1 in April 2020. The Cooler Master NR200P we've got in with us today was released in late-2020 and retails for anywhere between £85 and £100, with the current ongoing stock issues plaguing the computer industry.



The NR200P comes in at a svelte 376mm x 185mm x 292mm with an internal volume of 18.25 litres, which is small enough to be considered a true SFF case. It supports Mini DTX and Mini ITX which with the recent uptick in features quality from motherboard manufacturers - there's so much more integrated these days - should offer the potential for a powerful system for the vast majority of users.

The foundation is made out of steel instead of the typical aluminium found in the more expensive SFF cases, but being fair, this is reflected in the price point. Overall, it feels very solid with only a slight bit of flex. The front, left- and right-side panels are also all made out of steel while the top panel, used to mount two 120mm fans, is plastic.

The I/O on the front panel isn't the most cutting edge. There are only two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (5Gbps) ports and a single combined 3.5mm jack. While this isn't a massive deal, we do prefer to cases offer separate ports for greater flexibility. You've also got the standard reset and power buttons, with the latter being the shape of the company logo. Illuminated by a white LED when the PC is switched on, it looks decent.

