PCSpecialist Myrmidon III PC Review

Manufacturer: PC Specialist

UK price (as reviewed): £1,499

In today's review, we have the Myrmidon III pre-built system from PCSpecialist. Key components include an Asus Prime Z490-P motherboard, a 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10900 processor, XFX's Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card, and 16GB Corsair Vengeance RAM. The full review is contained in the video, above.

It's all homed inside of the Fractal Define 7 black chassis which includes four 140mm case fans for solid airflow. There's also an added ventilation top-plate option for the chassis, offering better exhausting opportunities.

This is a pre-built system that isn't the RGB lovers' cup of tea as there is a definite lack of lighting present. Whist the Asus Prime Z490-P is aRGB-ready, that's really all the lighting you can upgrade to. However, I prefer the minimalist look on offer here, though a side window would have been preferable.





Specifications (as reviewed)

Chassis: Fractal Define 7 Black Mid-Tower (non-windowed)

Fractal Define 7 Black Mid-Tower (non-windowed) CPU: Intel Core i9-10900, 10-core, 20-thread (2.8GHz), 20MB cache

Intel Core i9-10900, 10-core, 20-thread (2.8GHz), 20MB cache CPU cooler: Noctua NH-U14S

Noctua NH-U14S Motherboard: Asus Prime Z490-P

Asus Prime Z490-P Memory: 16GB Corsair Vengeance (4 x 4GB) 3000MHz DDR4

16GB Corsair Vengeance (4 x 4GB) 3000MHz DDR4 Graphics: XFX Radeon RX 5700 XT

XFX Radeon RX 5700 XT Storage: 512GB PCS 2.5" SSD + 2TB Seagate Ironwolf Pro 3.5"

512GB PCS 2.5" SSD + 2TB Seagate Ironwolf Pro 3.5" Power supply: Corsair 650W TXm Series Semi Modular 80 Plus Gold

Corsair 650W TXm Series Semi Modular 80 Plus Gold Sound card : Onboard 6-channel (5.1) High Definition Audio

Onboard 6-channel (5.1) High Definition Audio Wireless/wireless network: Wireless 802.11N 300Mbps/2.4GHz PCI-E

Wireless 802.11N 300Mbps/2.4GHz PCI-E Chassis I/O: 1x headphone jack, 1x microphone jack, 2x USB 2.0 and 2x USB 3.0

1x headphone jack, 1x microphone jack, 2x USB 2.0 and 2x USB 3.0 System I/O: 2x USB 2.0, 1x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort, 2x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x USB 3.2 Gen1, Realtek LAN, Optical Out, 5x Audio Jacks

2x USB 2.0, 1x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort, 2x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x USB 3.2 Gen1, Realtek LAN, Optical Out, 5x Audio Jacks Operating system: Windows 10 Home 64-bit

Windows 10 Home 64-bit Dimensions: (mm) 360 x 252 x 19.9 (W x D x H)

(mm) 360 x 252 x 19.9 (W x D x H) Warranty: 3 years standard warranty, 1 month collect-and-return, 1 year parts and 3 years labour

Box Contents: