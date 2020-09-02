PCSpecialist Myrmidon III PC Review

September 2, 2020 | 12:21
Companies: #amd #asus #corsair #fractal-design #intel #noctua #pc-specialist #seagate
Manufacturer: PC Specialist
UK price (as reviewed): £1,499
In today's review, we have the Myrmidon III pre-built system from PCSpecialist. Key components include an Asus Prime Z490-P motherboard, a 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10900 processor, XFX's Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card, and 16GB Corsair Vengeance RAM. The full review is contained in the video, above.
It's all homed inside of the Fractal Define 7 black chassis which includes four 140mm case fans for solid airflow. There's also an added ventilation top-plate option for the chassis, offering better exhausting opportunities.
This is a pre-built system that isn't the RGB lovers' cup of tea as there is a definite lack of lighting present. Whist the Asus Prime Z490-P is aRGB-ready, that's really all the lighting you can upgrade to. However, I prefer the minimalist look on offer here, though a side window would have been preferable.
Box Contents:
September 2 2020 | 12:21
Want to comment? Please log in.