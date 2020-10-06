Corsair Katar Pro Wireless Mouse Review

Manufacturer: Corsair

UK Price: £44.99

US Price: $34.99 exc. tax

The full review is contained in the video, above, so I urge you to take a look at that. This companion piece offers my brief thoughts in written format.

Today, I'm reviewing the brand-new Corsair Katar Pro featuring wireless Slipstream technology. It supports two variations of connection: 1ms 2.4GHz Wireless and Bluetooth, so there's no option for a wired connector. The design has a resemblance of the original Katar with some very aesthetically-pleasing upgrades for the overall shape and look, with button changes and two extra side button additions.





Unlike premium solutions, it's powered by a single (bundled) AA alkaline battery that, according to Corsair, gives you up to 135 hours playtime. It also has an optional power-mode option to preserve the battery when the mouse isn't being used for max performance. There's a single RGB zone that acts as a multi-purpose LED indicator for the DPI (which can be personalised to your preferred colours), power mode, battery and wireless status.

Specifications:

Colour: Black

Material: Plastic

Sensor Type: Optical

Sensor: PMW3325

Connectivity: Wireless/USB 2.0 Type-A Wireless Receiver

Wireless Connectivity: Hyper-fast, sub-1ms 2.4GHz Slipstream Corsair Wireless Technology, Bluetooth® 4.2 + LE

Battery Life: 2.4GHz Slipstream: up to 135 hours w/ standard Lighting

Battery Type: AA Size Alkaline Battery

DPI: 200 DPI - 10,000 with 100 DPI Steps

USB Report Rate: 1,000Hz

6 Programmable Buttons

On-board Memory Profiles: 1

RBG Lighting: 1 Customisable Zone

iCUE Support: Yes

Cable: N/A

Dimensions: 115.8mm(L) x 64.2mm(w) x 37.8mm(H)

Weight: 96g (without battery)





Box Contents:

Katar Pro Wireless Mouse

1 x AA Battery

USB 2.0 Type-A Wireless Receiver

Quick Start Guide & Warranty card

If you enjoy a small, lightweight mouse and don't mind potentially not using a palm grip then overall it feels comfortable and smooth. Personally, I couldn't get a comfortable hand position when using it palm-grip style. My thumb and little finger would easily slip off the sides and drag on the surface and my middle finger had to reach quite far back in order to access the wheel and DPI button. I found that using a mixture of fingertip and claw grip to be much easier and more comfortable.





The two different modes are really handy if you have a gaming PC and a work laptop because you can easily switch from using the mouse on one to using it on the other with a flick of the mode switch underneath. It's like having a two-in-one mouse. With it being so lightweight, at just 96g without battery, Katar Pro feels comfortable, precise and accurate when gaming and a solid bet for everyday work.

The Good:

Long battery life from an AA battery

Affordable at £45

Lightweight, small and easily portable

Power-saving mode

Wireless 2.4GHz and Bluetooth

Switch underneath to change between the different connections

Wireless mode on gaming PC and Bluetooth on a laptop. 2-1 device

The Not So Good: