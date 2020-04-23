Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT Keyboard Review

Manufacturer: CORSAIR
UK Price: £209.99
US Price: $199.99
The full review is contained in the video, above, so I urge you to take a look at that. This companion piece offers my brief thoughts in written format.
This time, I have my hands on the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT mechanical keyboard. It is a full-sized keyboard featuring,19 RGB Zones, a plush leatherette detachable wrist rest. YES! "plush leatherette". Not that hard rubber/plastic combo that we are so familiar with. It has a USB passthrough, a fixed 1.8m braided cable, and the all-important on-board dedicated media buttons to control your music/videos hassle-free. This specific keyboard is fitted the 104/105 PBT double-shot keycaps and rapidfire speed key switches. One of the most intriguing features this time around is the Elgato Stream Deck integration.
Specifications:
Box Contents:
After using the K95 RGB Platinum XT, here are my thoughts:
It is a premium-quality full-sized keyboard, with black brushed aluminium and 19 RGB zones making it look visually beautiful. It has some really nice customisation options, too.
The RGB back-lighting can be fully customised with the iCUE software and works well. The on-board dedicated media controls are easily accessible and the USB pass-through is a definite plus. It's great to have any additional port handy.
As I originally did use the Corsair K95 Platinum Rapid-fire (Non-XT Version), I was very familiar with the way the keyboard felt during use. I have always preferred the rapid-fire switches due to how they lend themselves to gaming, reducing the actuation distance and providing a consistent click.
I was impressed with was the 104/105-key ultra-durable PBT double-shot keycaps. Unlike ABS key caps, which after a while show a shinier surface after prolonged use, these have remained mark-free thus far.
The Good:
The Not So Good:
Overall, I've come away pleased with the K95 RGB Platinum XT keyboard. Stream Deck integration controls can be set up and used easily helping with broadcasting or just generally everyday use, and the key caps are definitely a wonderful upgrade. If you are willing to put the money into a keyboard that will last and provide you with everything you need and more, then it's a solid buy.
