Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT Keyboard Review

Manufacturer: CORSAIR

UK Price: £209.99

US Price: $199.99

The full review is contained in the video, above, so I urge you to take a look at that. This companion piece offers my brief thoughts in written format.



This time, I have my hands on the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT mechanical keyboard. It is a full-sized keyboard featuring,19 RGB Zones, a plush leatherette detachable wrist rest. YES! "plush leatherette". Not that hard rubber/plastic combo that we are so familiar with. It has a USB passthrough, a fixed 1.8m braided cable, and the all-important on-board dedicated media buttons to control your music/videos hassle-free. This specific keyboard is fitted the 104/105 PBT double-shot keycaps and rapidfire speed key switches. One of the most intriguing features this time around is the Elgato Stream Deck integration.

Specifications:

Colour: Black, Brushed Finish

Material: Anodised Aluminum

RGB Back-lighting: Fully Customisable, Per-Key RGB

CUE Support: Yes

Profile Storage: 8MB On-board (5 Profiles)

USB Passthrough: Yes, USB 2.0 Type-A

Connectivity: Wired , USB 2.0 or 3. Type-A

Multimedia Controls: Dedicated (Mute, Stop, Previous, Play/Pause, Next) Volume Roller

Macro Keys: Six On-board Macros , compatible with Elgato Stream Deck software

Other On-board Controls Include: Brightness and Windows Lock Key

Key Switches: Cherry MX Speed (Available in MX Brown and MX Blue switches)

Keycaps: 104/105 PBT Double Shot, 1.5mm thick

Actuation Force: 45g

Actuation Distance: 1.2mm

Wrist Rest: Full Length, Detachable

Adjustable Feet: Yes

Cable: 1.82mm, Braided

Dimensions: 4mm(L) x 171mm(W) x 36mm(H)

Weight: 1.31kg (without wrist rest)

Box Contents:

K95 RGB PLATINUM XT Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Detachable Cushioned Leatherette Wrist Rest

FPS and MOBA Keycap Sets With Keycap Puller

Stream Deck Integration Keycap Set

Corsair Logo Keycap

Quick Start Guide & Warranty card

After using the K95 RGB Platinum XT, here are my thoughts:

It is a premium-quality full-sized keyboard, with black brushed aluminium and 19 RGB zones making it look visually beautiful. It has some really nice customisation options, too.

The RGB back-lighting can be fully customised with the iCUE software and works well. The on-board dedicated media controls are easily accessible and the USB pass-through is a definite plus. It's great to have any additional port handy.

As I originally did use the Corsair K95 Platinum Rapid-fire (Non-XT Version), I was very familiar with the way the keyboard felt during use. I have always preferred the rapid-fire switches due to how they lend themselves to gaming, reducing the actuation distance and providing a consistent click.

I was impressed with was the 104/105-key ultra-durable PBT double-shot keycaps. Unlike ABS key caps, which after a while show a shinier surface after prolonged use, these have remained mark-free thus far.

The Good:

Plush leatherette wrist rest

Premium, high-quality look and feel

Double-shot PBT keycaps

Additional Stream Deck Macro, ESC, WASD, QWERFD, keycaps,

Stream Deck integration

Dedicated on-board media controls

USB Passthrough

The Not So Good:

A tad on the expensive side



Plastic connectors on wrist rest

Requires two software installations, and for them to be kept in background at all times

No folder options with Stream Deck; limited to only six options

Not a huge upgrade from the Original K95

Overall, I've come away pleased with the K95 RGB Platinum XT keyboard. Stream Deck integration controls can be set up and used easily helping with broadcasting or just generally everyday use, and the key caps are definitely a wonderful upgrade. If you are willing to put the money into a keyboard that will last and provide you with everything you need and more, then it's a solid buy.