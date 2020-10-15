Corsair HS60 Haptic Headset Review

Manufacturer: CORSAIR

UK Price: £119.99

US Price: $129.99 Exc. Tax

The full review is contained in the video, above, so I urge you to take a look at that. This companion piece offers my brief thoughts in written format.

In today's review, I have my hands on the Corsair HS60 haptic stereo gaming headset for PC. It features haptic bass powered by Taction technology with, the company says, custom-tuned 50mm neodymium drivers. It sports a grey camouflage and black accent design with plush memory foam leatherette ear cushions and headband for comfort.

Four on-ear controls offer easy, quick adjustments to mute the microphone, fix your volume levels and change the EQ presets and intensity of the haptic. The detachable microphone is uni-directional and provides noise-cancellation to help remove any unnecessary ambient background noise for better voice clarity within this USB gaming headset. The Corsair iCUE software features audio equaliser customisation, microphone volume and sidetone control.



Specifications:

Colour: Black/Grey camouflage

Audio Driver: Custom 50mm Neodymium

Frequency Response: 20Hz – 20kHz

Impedance: 32 Ohms @ 1kHz

Sensitivity: 111 dB (± 3 dB)

Tactile Frequency Response: 15Hz – 85 kHz (± 3 dB)

Tactile Rise Time: 0.008 sec

Tactile Fall Time: 0.085 sec

Mic Type: Unidirectional noise cancelling

Mic Impedance: 2.0k Ohms

Mic Frequency Response: 100Hz – 10kHz

Mic Sensitivity: -40 dB (± 3 dB)

Dimensions: 161mm(L) x 99mm(W) x 207mm(H)

Weight: 420g

Box Contents:

HS60 Haptic Headset

Detachable Mic

Microphone foam pop filter

Quick Start Guide & Warranty card





This is the first time I have used a haptic headset and I was not disappointed. The overall sound quality and detail the haptic provides is solid to excellent. I did have to adjust the haptic intensity straight out of the box when listening to music with prominent bass present. The vibrations were a little bit too much for my ears to handle. Once haptic dial adjustments had been made, it was a pleasant, immersive experience, and I could feel the bass hit me nicely. When gaming, being able to feel the low-end frequencies from explosions or gun shots is satisfying. I genuinely believe I got better reaction times from being able to feel the direction of the enemy either walking close by, or getting a lucky shot on me from a distance. Quickly being able to adjust my positioning in game to avoid them or get them first.

The microphone does a good job with voice clarity and sounds decent. The noise cancellation does its job admirably, managing to hide the majority of the ambient background noises such as the PC fans.



The plush memory foam leatherette ear cushions and headband helped when wearing them during long periods of time. They didn't feel too tight and squish my head. Wearing glasses, however, did leave a slight soreness on the sides where the glasses frame sits. It is a shame the grey camouflage is the only design, as it would have been nice to see a variety of colour options to choose from, giving more of a personalised touch when purchasing. As personally, I wouldn't have opted for a camouflage look in any peripheral used.

The Good:

Haptic bass

Realistic and immersive

Comfortable

Premium and sturdy

Good microphone voice clarity

The Not So Good: