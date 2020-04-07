April 7, 2020 | 14:00
Manufacturer: CORSAIR
UK Price: £99.99
US Price: $89.99
The full review is contained in the video, above, so I urge you to take a look at that. This companion piece offers my brief thoughts in written format.
Today, I'm reviewing the brand-new Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE featuring Slipstream technology. It supports three varieties of connection: 1ms 2.4GHz Wireless, Bluetooth, or wired. This specific SE version is also compatible with any Qi-charging devices, such as the Corsair MM1000 mousepad. The design bears solid resemblance of the original Dark Core with some tidier button changes, better performance and RGB back-lighting upgrades.
It still includes that all-important additional side-rest, helping give greater comfort when using the mouse. depending on whether you are a palm- or claw-grip user. The RGB zones have increased from four to nine, and these are still fully-customisable via the Corsair iCUE software, providing uniqueness from one user's implementation to the next.
Specifications:
Box Contents:
I've been using the Corsair Glaive Pro as my daily driver, which in my opinion is a rather large mouse. The Dark Core RGB Pro SE is larger still, so I was a little bit nervous with how this would affect my gaming ability. It definitely did take a while to get used to it, being that bit larger, but my hand managed to adjust itself to a position that felt really comfortable in the end. The one thing I admit to majorly struggling with, however, was the scroll wheel. The Dark Core RGB Pro SE has a very prominent notch feeling within the wheel, so you can easily feel every increase and decrease movement. It's a minor irritation that one quickly gets used to, so as long as you don't mind having a larger mouse, the updated Dark Core is a good bet for the gamer who prefers to be free of wires.
The Good:
The Not So Good:
The newest addition of the Dark Core family has had some decent improvements. It looks tidier on the sides and underneath with the button changes. Battery life, performance and that ever-important RGB back-lighting has been improved, too.
