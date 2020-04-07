Manufacturer: CORSAIR

UK Price: £99.99

US Price: $89.99

The full review is contained in the video, above, so I urge you to take a look at that. This companion piece offers my brief thoughts in written format.

Today, I'm reviewing the brand-new Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE featuring Slipstream technology. It supports three varieties of connection: 1ms 2.4GHz Wireless, Bluetooth, or wired. This specific SE version is also compatible with any Qi-charging devices, such as the Corsair MM1000 mousepad. The design bears solid resemblance of the original Dark Core with some tidier button changes, better performance and RGB back-lighting upgrades.

It still includes that all-important additional side-rest, helping give greater comfort when using the mouse. depending on whether you are a palm- or claw-grip user. The RGB zones have increased from four to nine, and these are still fully-customisable via the Corsair iCUE software, providing uniqueness from one user's implementation to the next.





Specifications:

Colour: Black

SE Version: Qi Wireless Charging

Material: Plastic

Sensor Type: Custom optical Pixart PAW3392

Switch Type: Omron

Connectivity: Wireless, Wired

Wireless Connectivity: Sub-1ms 2.4GHz Slipstream, Bluetooth 4.0 or Higher

Wired Connectivity: USB 2.0 or 3.0 Type-A

Battery Life: Up to 16 hours (2.4GHz) with Standard LED Lighting On and 36 hours without LED Lighting. Or Up to 18 hours (Bluetooth)with Standard LED Lighting on and 50 hours without LED Lighting.

Battery Type: Lithium-Polymer, rechargeable

DPI: 100 - 18,000 in 1 DPI Increments

Polling Rate: 1,000Hz/2,000Hz (with iCUE)

8 Programmable Buttons

Grip Type: Palm and Claw with extra interchangeable side-grip

On Board Memory Profile: 3

RGB Lighting: Customisable 9 Zones

iCUE Support: Yes

Cable: 1.8m Braided

Dimensions: 127mm(L) x 89mm(W) x 43mm(H)

Weight: 133g (without cable and accessories)

Box Contents:

CORSAIR Dark Core RGB Pro SE Mouse

Additional Side Rest

USB Wireless Receiver

1.8m Braided Cable

Warranty and Quick Start Guides

I've been using the Corsair Glaive Pro as my daily driver, which in my opinion is a rather large mouse. The Dark Core RGB Pro SE is larger still, so I was a little bit nervous with how this would affect my gaming ability. It definitely did take a while to get used to it, being that bit larger, but my hand managed to adjust itself to a position that felt really comfortable in the end. The one thing I admit to majorly struggling with, however, was the scroll wheel. The Dark Core RGB Pro SE has a very prominent notch feeling within the wheel, so you can easily feel every increase and decrease movement. It's a minor irritation that one quickly gets used to, so as long as you don't mind having a larger mouse, the updated Dark Core is a good bet for the gamer who prefers to be free of wires.

The Good:

Qi wireless charging if you have MM1000 mousepad or Qi-compatible device

Switch underneath to change between the different connections

Wired, Wireless 2.4GHz and Bluetooth

General, non-RGB battery life is good

Additional thumb-rest to change grip type

Customisable RGB Zones, DPI and Polling Rate

The Not So Good:

Large hole where the cable fits for wired use. Adding a cover here would have been great

Significant battery hit for enabling RGB

No battery percent in iCUE software or system tray, so you don't know exactly how much battery you have remaining

The newest addition of the Dark Core family has had some decent improvements. It looks tidier on the sides and underneath with the button changes. Battery life, performance and that ever-important RGB back-lighting has been improved, too.