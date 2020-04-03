ASUS ROG Pugio II Gaming Mouse

Manufacturer: ASUS ROG
UK Price: N/A
US Price: N/A
(Unfortunately, there isn't an official listed RRP for the ASUS Pugio II Wireless Mouse at this current time, though £100 is a good estimate)
The full review is contained in the video, above, so I urge you to take a look at that. This companion piece offers my brief thoughts in written format.
Today, I have my hands on the the ASUS ROG Pugio II mouse that sports a transparent plastic shell, giving it a very unique and retro look. Connection-wise, it supports three different modes: 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth, or wired, helping give you freedom of choice in how you play. The ambidextrous design and 102g weight makes it useful for a wide range of gamers, while the seven programmable buttons and three memory profiles offer decent configurability.
What really makes this product stand out, however, are the customisation options. LMB and RMB switches can be swapped out to fit any of the compatible switches listed below, as well as replacing the side buttons with covers. It even offers a change-up in the RGB ROG Logo Zone, if you can manage to find replacement badges. Aura Sync is available to match any current ASUS gear you have, or you can have a blast and change it all up with the many different lighting colours, effects and brightness/speed levels.
Specifications:
"3 Compatible switch list for ROG switch socket:
Box Contents:
Using the Pugio II, I definitely loved the transparent shell and the customisable aspect of it as a whole. I'm someone who appreciates having additional mice buttons, but only in very specific areas. So having the option to customise it with the included covers is great for me. The mouse is a good size and allows for all variations of handed-ness. Whether you are left- or right-handed, or even have a preferred grip-type for maximum comfort, the Pugio II feels comfortable at all times. I felt a bit let down with the DPI control, however, as changing the DPI was a lot of effort, time-consuming, and just something you wouldn't really want to have to do mid-game.
Here, then, are my final thoughts.
The Good:
The Not So Good:
The ASUS Pugio II wireless mouse is definitely cool and eye-catching. The battery life is solid, lighting effects are decent, and it performs well. Let's just hope you don't have to change your DPI during mid-game of a FPS, however, or you may risk your in-game life to the effort and time-consuming change.
April 3 2020 | 14:09
