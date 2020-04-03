ASUS ROG Pugio II Gaming Mouse

Manufacturer: ASUS ROG

The full review is contained in the video, above, so I urge you to take a look at that. This companion piece offers my brief thoughts in written format.

Today, I have my hands on the the ASUS ROG Pugio II mouse that sports a transparent plastic shell, giving it a very unique and retro look. Connection-wise, it supports three different modes: 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth, or wired, helping give you freedom of choice in how you play. The ambidextrous design and 102g weight makes it useful for a wide range of gamers, while the seven programmable buttons and three memory profiles offer decent configurability.

What really makes this product stand out, however, are the customisation options. LMB and RMB switches can be swapped out to fit any of the compatible switches listed below, as well as replacing the side buttons with covers. It even offers a change-up in the RGB ROG Logo Zone, if you can manage to find replacement badges. Aura Sync is available to match any current ASUS gear you have, or you can have a blast and change it all up with the many different lighting colours, effects and brightness/speed levels.



Specifications:

Colour: Black

Ambidextrous Design

Material: Plastic

Sensor Type: Optical

Exclusive Push-Fit Switch Socket Design*

Connectivity: Tri-Mode Connectivity, Wired/Wireless

Wireless Connectivity: 2.4GHz+ Bluetooth

Wired Connectivity: USB

Battery Life: Up to 69 Hours(2.4GHz) with LED Lighting Off Or 100 Hours (Bluetooth) with LED Lighting Off

DPI: 100 - 16,000 in 100 DPI Increments

Mouse Acceleration: Up to 40g

Polling Rate: 1,000Hz (Wired and 2.4GHz), 125Hz (Bluetooth)

7 Programmable Buttons

On Board Memory Profile: 3

RGB Lighting: Customisable 3 Zones

Aura Sync Support: Yes

Cable: 2m

Dimensions: 126mm(L) x 57mm(W) x 40mm(H)

Weight: 102g (without cable)

"3 Compatible switch list for ROG switch socket:

Omron D2F Series switches: D2F, D2F-F, D2F-01, D2F-01F

Omron D2FC Series switches: D2FC-3M, D2FC-F-7N, D2FC-F-7N(10M), D2FC-F-7N(20M)"





Box Contents:

ASUS ROG Wireless Pugio II (Wireless Receiver Inside)

Accessory Box : Including 2 Omron Switches, 4 Side Covers, Switch Tweezers

Customisable Badge, ROG Logo Sticker

User Documents and Warranty Card

2m USB Cable

Using the Pugio II, I definitely loved the transparent shell and the customisable aspect of it as a whole. I'm someone who appreciates having additional mice buttons, but only in very specific areas. So having the option to customise it with the included covers is great for me. The mouse is a good size and allows for all variations of handed-ness. Whether you are left- or right-handed, or even have a preferred grip-type for maximum comfort, the Pugio II feels comfortable at all times. I felt a bit let down with the DPI control, however, as changing the DPI was a lot of effort, time-consuming, and just something you wouldn't really want to have to do mid-game.

Here, then, are my final thoughts.

The Good:

The transparent shell design looks really cool

Battery life is good even with RGB effects active

Tri-mode connectivity: Wired, Wireless 2.4GHz and Bluetooth

Ability to replace side buttons with covers

Customisable switches

The Not So Good:

DPI-on-the-fly is difficult to set precisely due to other buttons being accidentally pressed

Effort changing the DPI in general

Pointless, ugly changeable logo plate included

Large hole where the cable fits for wired use.

The ASUS Pugio II wireless mouse is definitely cool and eye-catching. The battery life is solid, lighting effects are decent, and it performs well. Let's just hope you don't have to change your DPI during mid-game of a FPS, however, or you may risk your in-game life to the effort and time-consuming change.

