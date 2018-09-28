EDGE Unveils GX1 Gaming Chair Designed with True Ergonomics Expertise

Disruptive gaming brand highlights the flaws of racing-seat chairs for gamers

Cardiff, United Kingdom: EDGE Products today announced the GX1 Gaming Chair, designed by ergonomics experts and hand-built in Great Britain to provide optimal support and comfort for enthusiast gamers.

A Market Awash with Poor-Quality Chairs

The EDGE GX1 was designed in response to the glut of poor-quality gaming chairs that have flooded the market, which purport to be ergonomic, yet often lack key design and adjustability features to adequately support gamers.

“Most gaming chairs are based on the racing seat style, which is fundamentally flawed for gamers,” said Clyde Crawford, Technical Director at EDGE. “The ‘bucket seat’ is designed for driving positions, to restrict lateral movement when cornering in a car and support the shoulders. This contrasts with the needs of gamers, who require free movement of their arms and shoulders, and need to be properly supported in upright and engaged, forward leaning positions, as well as more relaxed positions.”

Developed with Input from Gamers

Enthusiast gamers were consulted during the design process to ensure the GX1 met the needs of the market.

“I’ve suffered from a bad back for years, and as a full-time streamer, my job requires sitting for extended periods,” said LT Zonda, partnered Twitch.tv streamer and owner of gaming community, Streamers Connected. “The GX1 has been incredible for me. It’s much more comfortable than other gaming chairs I’ve owned and my back has definitely felt the improvement!”

Lt Zonda discusses the benefits of the EDGE GX1 in more detail in this YouTube video.

Designed by Ergonomics Experts

The EDGE GX1 was designed with Chartered Ergonomist and Human Factors Specialist expertise, which is the foremost level of ergonomics accreditation. It supports ergonomic features that most gaming chairs lack, including seat base tilt and depth adjustment, seat back height adjustment, and a ‘decompression zone’ that relieves tail-bone pressure to enhance sitting comfort. It also has a unique, gravity-driven asymmetric tilt mechanism and an inflatable lumbar support – a key ergonomic feature, missing in the majority of gaming chairs.

“The vast majority of racing gaming seats lack appropriate head, neck and back support, restrict movement and do not adequately facilitate postural changes,” said Crawford. “If a gaming chair is supplied with detachable neck and lower back cushions then this is a clear indication that the chair lacks proper ergonomic support. Cushions simply compensate for and highlight fundamental flaws in the design.”

Price and Availability

The EDGE GX1 starts from £809.99 inc. VAT. Chairs are hand-built to order in Great Britain and come with a comprehensive 5-year warranty. International shipping is available. For more information and to purchase, visit: https://edge-products.com/

About EDGE Products:

EDGE, which stands for Ergonomically Designed Gaming Equipment, was founded by Clyde Crawford and Neil Hill, who both have extensive computer and gaming industry experience in ergonomics, product design, manufacturing, distribution and sales. Its primary goal is to design gaming equipment using true ergonomics expertise to enhance gamers’ performance, health and wellbeing.

Key Features of the EDGE GX1

• Hand-crafted in Great Britain.

• Meets key fire safety and load rating standards for office equipment.

• 5-year guarantee.

• Comprehensively stress-tested components.

• Height adjustable in the range of 480–590 mmm above the seat base

• Bespoke seat design with memory foam on moulded seat base, with coccyx decompression zone to optimise load bearing and reduce tail-bone pressure.

• Seat slide with seat depth adjustability of 65 mm to accommodate a broad range of gamers statures.

• 4-dimensional arm rests with adjustability for height, width, rotation and translation (forward / backwards movement). Additional soft padding on arm rests.

• Bespoke back rest design that provides enhanced lateral support along with allowing greater shoulder and arm movement, which is essential for gaming.

• Independently-adjustable backrest height.

• Bespoke head and neck rest that is adjustable in height and tilt.

• Inflatable lumbar support.

• Independent seat base and backrest tilt functionality.

• Unique, tension-controlled asynchronous gravity-driven tilt mechanism that allows easy transition between sitting postures while ensuring adequate support is provided at all times.

• Anti-shock locking feature that easily allows the chair to be locked in the desired position.

• 20 degrees backrest and 19 degrees seat base tilt adjustability that supports all postures

• Unique polyurethane, polyester and cotton that is highly breathable and durable