MSI Honored for Pioneering Ingenuity with 10 CES 2020 Innovation Awards

[Taipei, Taiwan] MSI, a world leader in gaming hardware, announced today that it has swept the board at the CES 2020 Innovation Awards, taking home 10 trophies in a variety of categories. The announcement was made during CES Unveiled New York, an invite-only tech event bringing together top media, exhibitors and industry leaders for a sneak peek of the products and trends expected at CES 2020, which will run January 7-10, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV.

“We are proud that our breakthrough innovation is recognized by Consumer Technology Association. The highly-competitive, prestigious and globally-recognized CES Innovation Awards are proof that MSI is a technology leader in gaming and content creation. We’re continuing to develop paradigm shifting technologies for gamers and creators and we hope CES attendees will get the pleasure of experiencing our product demonstrations in Las Vegas in January,” said Sam Chern, MSI Marketing VP.

The CES Innovation Awards program recognizes honorees in a multitude of consumer technology product categories and distinguishes the highest rated in each. The MSI products being honored are:

Honorees of Computer Hardware & Components

MSI GT76 Titan Gaming Laptop

The CES 2020 Innovation Award Honoree of Computer Hardware & Components, the MSI GT76 Titan gaming laptop is armed with an Intel® Core™ i9 processor that can be overclocked to 5.0GHz on all eight cores and the top-tier NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 2080 graphics.

Thanks to MSI’s exclusive Cooler Boost Titan, the 4-fan and 11-pipe cooling design is capable of generating 2.25 times the airflow to keep the supreme gaming machine cool. The GT76 touts a 17.3" thin-bezeled display with 144Hz refresh rate providing enthusiast gamers the best visual experience possible in their battle field. Other feature includes the upgraded Killer DoubleShot Pro supporting 2.5Gbps LAN and Wi-Fi 6, the latest generation in Wi-Fi connectivity.

MSI Prestige P100 Desktop

MSI Prestige P100 is designed for the most intense rendering, multitasking for 8K resolution, and the smoothest real-time preview. Pairing the best thermal solution with aesthetics, MSI Prestige P100 features the most innovative and sophisticated thermal module with independent air flows for CPU, GPU & PSU, and a unique triangle geometry design that makes Prestige P100 look like a galactic nebula on side covers. Up to the latest 9th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 processor, 64GB DDR4 Memory and GeForce® RTX™ 2080 Ti GPU ensure the fastest and smoothest creating experiences.

With MSI’s exclusive Creator Center & Creator OSD software, creators can easily customize, allocate, optimize the resources of the CPU cores, Memory & GPU performance to prioritize and boost the performance of those applications which creators work with every day and enjoy the MSI TrueColor Technology on the MSI Prestige Monitor. The Prestige P100 was born to unleash creators’ originality and unlimited creative vision.

MSI GeForce® RTX™ 2080 Ti LIGHTNING 10th Anniversary Edition Graphics Card

Built to be perfect, the MSI LIGHTNING series of graphics cards has brought cutting edge innovations to the market for ten years, including groundbreaking leaps in thermal design and countless technological feats to enable record-shattering overclocking performance. Today, LIGHTNING is second to none for overclockers and gamers that demand the very best. The most recent LIGHTNING features MSI's exclusive TRI-FROZR Thermal Design, which integrates three of the award-winning TORX 3.0 Fans with Double Ball Bearings to enable supremely silent gameplay. It also includes some of the most innovative customizable RGB lighting and an OLED display.

Double Honoree of Computer Hardware & Components, Gaming

MSI MEG Aegis Ti5 Gaming Desktop

The world’s first Gaming Dial design allows users to adjust their gaming performance on the fly using the OLED Panel, while the market’s first 5G-compatible desktop boasts the MSI GeForce® RTX™ 2080 Ti graphics card and 10th Gen Intel® Core i9 for the ultimate gaming experience.

Double Honoree of Computer Peripherals & Accessories, Smart Home

MSI Optix MEG381CQR Gaming Monitor

Overpower the ordinary and reach peak gaming immersion with the ultimate MSI Optix MEG381CQR gaming monitor! The Optix MEG381CQR streamlines information using various control methods with Integrated HMI technology such as Control Dial technology and a second front facing HMI OLED display. Users will experience significant improvement in operational and gaming efficiency while enjoying complete control.

Honoree of Computer Peripherals & Accessories

MSI Optix MAG161 Gaming Monitor

Work smart and play hard with the MSI Optix MAG161 gaming monitor, a comprehensive, portable and powerful monitor designed for both gamers and professionals. Crafted with a small form factor with a slim 5mm vibrant 240Hz IPS panel that supports both Type-C and HDMI connections, the Optix MAG161 levels up users’ work efficiency anywhere and anytime.

Honorees of Digital Imaging/Photography

MSI Prestige 15 Laptop

Ideal for photographers, animators, composers or YouTubers on the go, the MSI Prestige 15 laptop is the world’s first laptop powered by 10th Gen Intel® Core processor along with the latest GeForce® GTX 16 Series graphics card. Improving the performance of editing software such as Photoshop by up to 40% and delivering at least 50% faster performance, the Prestige 15 provides fluid creative workflow, especially during multi-threaded processes.

MSI Creator 17 Laptop

Designed for multitasking and pro-level processing, the MSI Creator 17 laptop is equipped with a pro-grade NVIDIA® RTX™ graphics card and a 10th Gen Intel® Core processor, ready for creators who need the fastest video editing, graphic editing, music production, or rendering on the go.

MSI’s entire lineup of CES 2020 Innovation Awards honorees will be on display in the Innovation Awards Showcase at the upcoming CES 2020. The complete list of CES 2020 Innovation Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/Innovation.

