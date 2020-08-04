August 4, 2020 | 18:00
FINAL STAGE - TIME TO VOTE
The final build entries are in! Our Thermaltake Modding Contest 2020 finalists have been working away at home for the last few weeks creating some truly amazing one off PCs.
Now its time for YOU to judge and decide on your WINNER. Each of our contestants has created a final build video featuring their completed PC. Click on their Names to see each one. Once you have watched all of the 5 videos and made your decision hit the vote now button and log into your Gleam account to cast your vote.
Fancy winning a bundle prize for voting!!!!
Thermaltake View 51TG Snow
Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 850 watt PSU
Here’s How:-
1. Watch each of the 5 videos
2. Decide your winner
3. Vote for your winner in our Gleam competition
4. Complete more entries to increase your chances of winning
The 5 contestants had supported hardware from
• Thermaltake
• ASUS
• AMD
• Seagate
Each of the 5 contestants in the Thermaltake 2020 Case Mod Challenge will keep their PC at the end of the competition. The winner will also receive £1,000 cash prize, this is their chance to build a one off dream PC.
Voting will is open to the public now and until the 29th August 2020
The winner will be announced on the 1st September 2020
Head on over to the official landing page of the competition and place your vote: - https://bit.ly/3fpSQzN
You can also watch our Finale video here too :- https://youtu.be/GHlowOWjKso
Featured hardware:
Thermaltake View 51 Snow Tempered Glass Mid Tower
Thermaltake Riing Quad Fans Black
Thermaltake Riing Quad Fans White
Thermaltake 850 Watts Toughpower GF1 PSU
Thermaltake Premium 300mm Extender Cable
Thermaltake 300mm TMod Sleeved Cables and Combs kit
Seagate 500GB FireCuda 520 SSD
Seagate 14TB IronWolf Pro Hard Drive
ASUS ROG STRIX X570-F Gaming Motherboard
ASUS Radeon RX 5700 8GB GPU
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU
Thermaltake C-Pro Fittings
Thermaltake Pacific Fittings
Thermaltake V-Tubler PETG Tube
Thermaltake Water Cooling Pacific hard Tube Bending Kit
July 1 2020
