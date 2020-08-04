FINAL STAGE - TIME TO VOTE

The final build entries are in! Our Thermaltake Modding Contest 2020 finalists have been working away at home for the last few weeks creating some truly amazing one off PCs.

Now its time for YOU to judge and decide on your WINNER. Each of our contestants has created a final build video featuring their completed PC. Click on their Names to see each one. Once you have watched all of the 5 videos and made your decision hit the vote now button and log into your Gleam account to cast your vote.

Fancy winning a bundle prize for voting!!!!

Thermaltake View 51TG Snow

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 850 watt PSU

Here’s How:-

1. Watch each of the 5 videos

2. Decide your winner

3. Vote for your winner in our Gleam competition

4. Complete more entries to increase your chances of winning

The 5 contestants had supported hardware from

• Thermaltake

• ASUS

• AMD

• Seagate

Each of the 5 contestants in the Thermaltake 2020 Case Mod Challenge will keep their PC at the end of the competition. The winner will also receive £1,000 cash prize, this is their chance to build a one off dream PC.

Voting will is open to the public now and until the 29th August 2020

The winner will be announced on the 1st September 2020

Head on over to the official landing page of the competition and place your vote: - https://bit.ly/3fpSQzN

You can also watch our Finale video here too :- https://youtu.be/GHlowOWjKso

Featured hardware:

Thermaltake View 51 Snow Tempered Glass Mid Tower

Thermaltake Riing Quad Fans Black

Thermaltake Riing Quad Fans White

Thermaltake 850 Watts Toughpower GF1 PSU

Thermaltake Premium 300mm Extender Cable

Thermaltake 300mm TMod Sleeved Cables and Combs kit

Seagate 500GB FireCuda 520 SSD

Seagate 14TB IronWolf Pro Hard Drive

ASUS ROG STRIX X570-F Gaming Motherboard

ASUS Radeon RX 5700 8GB GPU

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU

Thermaltake C-Pro Fittings

Thermaltake Pacific Fittings

Thermaltake V-Tubler PETG Tube

Thermaltake Water Cooling Pacific hard Tube Bending Kit

final build video featuring their completed PC. Click on their Names to see