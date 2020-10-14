We are hiring: bit-tech seeks news writer

To facilitate our ongoing growth and plans for world dominance, we are seeking a news writer to join our editorial team.



This is a full-time position open to all experience levels, meaning it’s ideal for anyone looking to take their first steps in technical consumer journalism. bit-tech is based near St Albans in England, however given the ongoing global pandemic, this role is best suited to working from home.



You will need to demonstrate excellent writing skills, the ability to work well under pressure, and strong time-management skills, as delivering news copy within tight deadlines is critical.



Previous experience of journalism will be advantageous, but it isn't a requirement. What is needed is a true passion for the PC ecosystem including gaming and modding as well as the technology sector in general.

To apply, please email the following to editor@bit-tech.net:

• CV

• A 300-word news piece on a recent technology product or service

• A cover letter explaining why you are the best candidate for the role