For me, rather like you guys, bit-tech.net has been a huge part of my life. I have loved every moment and mod – particularly the Call of Duty Nvidia ammo case, and the reviews have been funny, clever and informative.

But now, it is time to go out on a high and say goodbye.

The community has made every story published worthwhile – you guys are smart, assertive tech-lovers who love great tech and are brilliantly vocal about bad tech!

The contributors and reviewers have been awesome too and worked tirelessly to ensure that quality critiques and builds have been delivered to you to enjoy and learn about never kowtowing to brands but always respectfully examining the tech’s purpose.

Thanks to all the brands which have supported bit-tech on this journey – they did this because the community rocks – I thank each and every one of them.

The forums and website will remain hosted ad free going forward for the community to continue being great as usual.

And now, that’s it. It’s goodbye from me and goodbye from bit-tech.