We are hiring – bit-tech seeks Staff Writer

To facilitate our ongoing growth and plans for world dominance, we are seeking a new Staff Writer to join our editorial team.



This is a full-time, permanent position open to all experience levels, meaning it’s ideal for anyone looking to take their first steps in technical consumer journalism but also that we can easily adapt the role (and salary) to suit someone with a bit of experience (and cheesecake) under their belt. bit-tech is based near St Albans in England.



The successful candidate will be working primarily on the Hardware section of the site, contributing a wide range of article types including reviews, news, features, and blogs. You will therefore need to demonstrate excellent writing skills, the ability to work well under pressure, and strong time-management skills, as delivering copy within tight deadlines is critical.



Communication skills and a willingness to travel are also key, as you will be working daily with our various in-house departments and external PR agencies as well as representing bit-tech at events both domestic and international.

Previous experience of journalism is an advantage but not a requirement. What is needed is a true passion for the PC ecosystem including gaming and modding as well as the technology sector in general. Other skills that will work to your favour include photography, video production, video presenting, and social media management.

To apply, please email the following to editor@bit-tech.net:

• CV

• A 500-word+ sample review of your PC/laptop or one of its components/peripherals; OR link(s) to previous relevant work in the field of technical consumer journalism



• A cover letter explaining why you are the best candidate for the role