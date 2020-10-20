TrendForce anticipates SSD prices will fall shortly

A report from TrendForce suggests that SSD prices are expected to fall between 10 and 15 percent in the coming quarter due to an oversupply issue.

First highlighted at the Storage Newsletter, the report found that the memory market including DRAM and NAND flash remains in a state of oversupply and will continue to do so for the next few months. Such news could mean that memory drops around 10 percent in price during Q4 with further price drops expected in 2021. We say could because that doesn't always actually end up happening but it's certainly reasonably likely.

Elsewhere, where it comes to SSD prices, the fall is expected to be larger with around 10 to 15 percent price drops anticipated by TrendForce.

Interested to know why this has all happened? The general consensus is that it's been driven by Huawei losing access to foreign DRAM and NAND memory which means they can't buy up any of the stock and other companies have already stocked up so have suitably high inventory levels.

A handy chart courtesy of TrendForce has demonstrated how street prices are gradually changing across a number of different manufacturers and there's definitely a promising trend emerging for many of the big names in the industry such as the Samsung 970EVO.

If the lower prices do emerge for the average consumer, it could encourage the decline of the standard HDD although we suspect when it comes to larger storage needs, this probably won't happen any time just yet. Still, if you're in the market for a new and speedy OS drive, the next few weeks and months could be the ideal time for an upgrade.



When it comes to memory price drops, it sounds fairly likely that these will be more modest price reductions so maybe don't worry so much about diving into an upgrade there unless you were already planning on it.