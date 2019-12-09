Patriot announces VPR100 SSD and it's bright

Patriot has announced a new SSD - the VPR100 - and it offers an astonishing number of different ways to personalise it.

The new m.2 2280 PCIe Gen3 x4 RGB SSD is available in capacities between 256GB and 2TB, with Patriot promising to offer "uncompromising speed and performance" with the audience clearly gamers and video content creators.

The SD uses the Phison E12 PCIe Gen3 x4 NVMe controller which explains its solid sequential read and write speeds. Reports suggest that the 2TB model will offer sequential read and write times of 3,300MB/s and 2,900MB/s respectively. That's backed up with random read speeds of 700,000 IOPS and random write speeds of 650,000 IOPS. There's an impressive endurance of 3,115 TBW for the 2TB variety, too.

Those figures drop a little when it comes to the 512GB model and below, with sequential write dipping to 2,100MB/s and random writes coming in at 400,000 IOPS for the 512GB. The number drops further still with the 256GB variety at 1,000MB/s for sequential writes, and 300,000 IOPS for random read and 250,000 IOPS for random write.

Elsewhere in the specs, the Patriot VPR100 continues to be appealing thanks to its focus on heat reduction via its low-profile aluminium heat shield and its external thermal sensor for helping you monitor what's going on with the internal temperatures of the drive.

That's before we get into the ridiculously over-the-top part of the VPR100. Keen to go mad with RGB lighting? You can do that here via the included Viper RGB software. It offers five customisable lighting profiles along with 8 pre-programmed RGB lighting patterns to choose from. The lighting is also compatible with numerous motherboard ecosystems including Asus' Aura Sync, Gigabyte's RGB Fusion, MSI's Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock's Polychrome Sync.

It's worth noting though that Patriot has stated that using RGB sync could decrease the drive's performance by between 20% and 30% depending on the mode you select, so you might not want to go too crazy here.

We haven't got UK prices yet but when it comes to US pricing, the VPR100 256GB and 512GB will set you back $94.99 and $134.99 respectively, with the 1TB model costing $229.99 and the 2TB coming in at $399.99.