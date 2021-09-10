Corsair releases MP600 Pro XT M.2 NVMe SSDs in up to 4TB capacity

Performance PCs, components and peripherals maker Corsair has introduced an enhanced line of M.2 2280 form factor NVMe SSDs dubbed the MP600 Pro XT line. Those familiar with Corsair's products will recognise these drives as performance boosted versions of the MP600 Pro series, and indeed they offer up to 7.1GB/s read and 6.8GB/s writes, as well as up to 1.2 million IOPS.

Corsair MP600 Pro XT M.2 NVMe SSDs are built using 3D TLC NAND, for a good balance between performance and endurance. Putting numbers to the latter claim, the new drives are rated for up to 3,000TBW. Buyers get a 5-year warranty but with a typical 35GB writes per day this SSD should easily outlive its user, statistically speaking.

Helping with the performance is application of leading edge PCIe Gen 4.0 technology, with backwards compatibility with PCIe 3.0 systems. A design aspect that must also be considered by high-end SSDs nowadays is cooling – unchecked these devices can throttle under duress, so Corsair, among other companies, has designed a substantial aluminium heatspreader which is attached to this M.2 stick. If this doesn't prove to dissipate heat fast enough in your system, Corsair says that the MP600 Pro XT is also compatible with its Hydro X Series XM2 Water Block (sold separately).

As with all Corsair SSDs, the new MP600 Pro XT is supported by Corsair SSD toolbox. Those interested in the new SSDs can purchase them today, direct from Corsair or your local distributor, depending on region. I've bullet pointed capacities alongside USD pricing below.