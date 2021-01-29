Corsair launches trio of blazing fast Gen4 PCIe M.2 2280 SSDs

Corsair has added three new SSDs to its Gen4 PCIe storage portfolio. The Corsair MP600 Core, MP600 Pro, and MP600 Pro Hydro X Edition are all said to be available immediately worldwide. All the new drives come in the M.2 2280 form factor and feature beefy heatsinks to minimise the potential for throttling. The Hydro model goes even further, of course, and is designed to fit into your LCS.

The cheapest entry point to the new Gen4 PCIe M.2 2280 SSDs from Corsair is the MP600 Core. It features high-density 3D QLC NAND memory, while its more expensive brother use TLC NAND. Hence, it has the lowest performance specs of the bunch with the following touted by Corsair (2TB model):

SSD Max Sequential Read CDM: Up to 4,950MB/s

SSD Max Sequential Write CDM: Up to 3,700MB/s

Max Random Write QD32 IOMeter: Up to 580K IOPS

Max Random Read QD32 IOMeter: Up to 380K IOPS

The Corsair MP600 Core is available in capacities from 1TB, to 2TB and 4TB with pricing ranging from US$154.99 to $644.99.

The Corsair MP600 Pro and MP600 Pro Hydro X Edition appear to use the same base drive but with different cooling solutions. They are based upon 3D TLC NAND for improved performance, endurance, and value. While the Pro is available in 1TB and 2TB capacities the Hydro model is 2TB only. With the common 2TB model the performance specs are listed identically, as follows:

SSD Max Sequential Read CDM: Up to 7,000MB/s

SSD Max Sequential Write CDM: Up to 6,550MB/s

Max Random Write QD32 IOMeter: Up to 800K IOPS

Max Random Read QD32 IOMeter: Up to 660K IOPS

The Corsair MP600 Pro 1TB is listed at US$224.99, or you can get a 2TB model for $434.99, while the 2TB Hydro Edition costs US$459.99. If you buy either of the passively cooled versions you can upgrade to the XM2 water block for US$39.99 at a later date. This water block is compatible with a wide range of M.2 2280 SSDs says Corsair. All these Corsair SSDs come with a five-year warranty.