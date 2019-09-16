Windows 10 hit by IME CPU drain bug

Microsoft has confirmed a second CPU-draining bug in its latest Windows 10 patches, this time affecting the Input Method Editor (IME) when used with languages including Simplified and Traditional Chinese.

Microsoft is not having a good time of it this month. While its botched patches haven't yet reached the severity of a serious data-loss bug in the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, it's currently chasing down a range of niggling errors which should really have been caught during the Windows Insider beta-testing programme - and at least one of which, causing the Cortana search agent to take up excessive CPU usage, was actively reported through said programme prior to its public release. Microsoft's fix for Cortana's hunger broke both the Start Menu and Search outright, and is still not resolved, while the company is also investigating issues with network connectivity, the Action Centre, microphone audio quality, and in-game audio quality.

For users of non-English languages, though, there's a bigger issue: The company has confirmed that there's a bug in its Input Method Editor (IME), triggered when using Simplified and Traditional Chinese among other as-yet unconfirmed non-English input languages, which - like the Cortana bug before it - causes excessive CPU usage.

While the IME bug is not yet resolved, the company does have a functional workaround: Clicking Start and Services, finding the Touch Keyboard and Handwriting Panel Service, double-clicking, finding the Startup Type option, changing it to Manual, and rebooting. Microsoft has also confirmed it's working on a proper fix, details of which will be provided 'in an upcoming release.'