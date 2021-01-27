MSI Afterburner adds Radeon RX 6000 series OC support

Popular graphics card overclocking and monitor tool MSI Afterburner has been updated to version 4.6.3 (Beta 5) with a big addition for AMD RDNA 2 graphics cards owners. The latest version now supports the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series and, in a nice touch, has been packaged with a neat new skin specially designed for the exclusive band of RX 6000 owners.

Before we go any further it is worth reminding folk that MSI Afterburner isn't exclusively for MSI graphics card owners and has been popular with a wide range of tech and OC enthusiasts for years.

The developer of MSI Afterburner, and moderator of the tool's development forum over at Guru3D, is called Unwinder. You can find the latest release notes from Unwinder on the forum here, and a link to download the latest version of the utility here (.Rar archive fie link).

Unwinder has been working on RDNA 2 support for the last two months or so and now thinks it is ready for beta consumption. There is a specific note for new RX 6000 series owners wishing to dabble with MSI Afterburner. You must change the 'Tuning Control' from 'Preset' to 'Manual' in the Adrenaline control panel to allow Afterburner to strut its stuff.





The above 'Big Navi' skin for MSI Afterburner was added to the download by another forum user, Drerex, and it does indeed look like a fitting tribute to the reference card designs from AMD.

Last but not least MSI Afterburner 4.6.3 (Beta 5) includes a number of other new features, tweaks and fixed issues which you can read about via the first link, above.