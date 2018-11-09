Intel has released a model legislation draft which it claims exists to 'inform policymakers and spur discussion on personal data privacy,' prompted by the rapid rise of new and potentially privacy-busting technologies including artificial intelligence (AI).

Announced by the company hot on the heels of Tim Berners-Lee's voluntary Contract for the Web, Intel's model legislation takes the form of a suggested data privacy bill on which real legislation could be based. At its core are six core principles for what the company describes as 'the age of AI [artificial intelligence]:' The requirement for any new legislative or regulatory initiatives to be comprehensive, technology-neutral, and not interfere with the free flow of data; that organisations should 'embrace risk-based accountability approaches' to minimize privacy risks in AI; the fostering of automated decision-making with safeguards designed to protect individuals; government promotion of access to data with support for the creation of reliable open-access data sets, incentives for data sharing, and the promotion of cultural diversity in data sets; funding for research into security; and algorithms for the detection of unintended discrimination and bias, identity theft, and 'cyber threats.'

'The collection of personal information is a growing concern. The US needs a privacy law that both protects consumer privacy and creates a framework in which important new industries can prosper,' claims Intel associate general counsel and global privacy officer David Hoffman of the company's publication. 'Our model bill is designed to spur discussion that helps inspire meaningful privacy legislation.'

While the model holds no legal force, Intel has indicated that it hopes to spur 'the development of constructive data privacy legislation in Congress' with its publication. The company is also seeking feedback on the model, which is available in full on the company's dedicated microsite.