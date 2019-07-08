Debian 10 'Buster' Linux released

Debian, one of the longest-running Linux distributions around, has officially launched its tenth stable version: Debian 10 'Buster,' continuing the naming theme of characters from the Toy Story series of films.

First released in 1993 by founder Ian Murdoch, and named for him and his wife Deb, Debian has grown to become one of the most popular Linux distributions around - in no small part thanks to acting as the upstream distribution for Canonical's Ubuntu Linux and its multifarious derivatives, as well as the Raspbian Linux distribution created for the Raspberry Pi family of single-board computers.

Debian 10 'Buster,' the latest stable release, comes just over two years after Debian 9 'Stretch' - both continuing a naming convention going back to Debian 1.1 'Buzz,' taking character names from the Toy Story film series. It also comes with a major shift from the norm: When installed with the popular GNOME desktop, Debian 10 defaults to using the next-generation Wayland display server in place of the venerable Xorg - thanks to what the team describes as 'a simpler and more modern design, which has advantages for security.' Other desktop environments are also available, including KDE Plasma, Cinnamon, MATE, LXDE, LXQt, and Xfce.

Other improvements include a move to the latest long-term support Linux kernel branch, 91 percent of source packages now building bit-for-bit identical binaries thanks to the efforts of the project's Reproducible Builds team, the AppArmor access control framework being enabled as standard, a shift to the nftables framework for network filtering, and vast improvements to the Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) support - including the ability to load in Secure Boot mode on machines using the i386, amd64, and arm64 architectures. The project also claims that over 62 percent of the third-party software available from the official Debian repositories has been updated over the previous release.

More information, and links to download Live DVD images for testing and installation, can be found on the official website.