Cinebench Release 20 lands without GPU benchmarking

Maxon has announced the launch of Cinebench Release 20, its content creation benchmark, and it comes with the controversial removal of GPU-testing capabilities.

A common sight on hardware reviews the world over, Cinebench is built on the same hardware as Maxon's professional 3D modelling, animation, and rendering tools, and is designed to offer as close as possible to a real-world performance figure for content creation as can be achieved in a synthetic benchmark. In Release 20, Cinebench upgrades its internal workings to match the recently-released Cinema 4D Release 20 build - but, in doing so, ditches the tool's traditional GPU benchmarking capabilities.

'Cinebench R20 reflects our engineering efforts to leverage the advancements to CPU and rendering technology in recent years,' explains Maxon chief executive David McGavran of his company's decision to concentrate purely on CPU benchmarking in Cinebench's latest release. 'The updated tests in Cinebench R20 deliver more accurate benchmarking measurements to reflect the performance of today's CPUs in demanding rendering workloads.'

Other changes in the latest build include a much larger and more complicated test scene, requiring around four times as much memory and eight times the CPU resources to render than the earlier Cinebench R15. To help accelerate things, the 3D engine includes support for new acceleration architectures - including Intel's Embree ray tracing technology - with claims that it can render around twice as fast as previously possible. The build also includes a new system for detecting thermal throttling, compatible with 'current and next generation CPUs'.

Cinebench Release 20 is available to download now from the Microsoft Store and Apple App Store, with links provided on the official website.