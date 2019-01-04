Razer branches out into automotive lighting

Razer, a company which had its start making gaming peripherals and has since been branching out into a range of other markets, has announced that it is getting into the automotive business - sort of, anyway - through a partnership with China's Leapmotor.

While still best known for its families of gaming keyboards and mice, Razer has been increasingly unfocused of late: From laptops and smartphones to virtual reality headsets, a game key resale platform, and a music distribution platform, it's clear the company is looking for new markets - and now it's making the jump into automotive.

Razer's shift won't see the launch of own-brand cars just yet, though. Instead, the company has partnered with Chinese electric vehicle startup Leapmotor to integrate the Razer Chroma programmable RGB LED lighting system into the company's cars. In other words, it'll soon be possible to control the bling in your PC, keyboard, mouse, headset, mousemat, and vehicle from a single piece of software.

'Razer Chroma is the world's largest RGB platform and I'm excited to announce that Leapmotor, the hot electric car startup from China, will also be integrating Chroma in their cars,' Razer co-founder and chief executive Min-Liang Tan announced via Instragram late yesterday. 'PS: Sorry, no giveaway for this. Yet.'

Details of the partnership, which models will include Razer Chroma lighting, and justifications as to why you'd want RGB LEDs attached to your car have not yet been provided by either company.