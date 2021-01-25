SilverStone launches the Nightjar NJ700 fanless PSU

Chassis, power and cooling specialist SilverStone Technologies has launched a new PSU. It isn't one of the firm's popular SFF models, this is a full sized ATX PSU but the trick up its sleeve is that it is a fanless model, rated at 700W. The new Nightjar NJ700 is 80 PLUS Titanium rated and 100 per cent modular too.

SilverStone finishes the Nightjar NJ700 fanless PSU in a white metal housing, characterised by abundant hexagonal venting holes present on all six sides, but particularly the top, rear, and sides.

Above you can see the modular connector face of the NJ700, as well as the opposite side of the PSU with the IEC power inlet and on/off switch. The following modular connectors, with black flat cables, are provided:

1 x 24 / 20-Pin motherboard connector（610mm）

2 x 8 / 4-Pin EPS / ATX 12V connector（"650mm" x 2）

4 x 8 / 6-Pin PCIE connector（"750mm" x 4 ）

12 x SATA connector（"450mm / 120mm / 120mm / 120mm" x 3）

6 x 4-Pin Peripheral connector （"450mm / 120mm / 120mm" x 2）

1 x 4-Pin Floppy connector（100mm）

SilverStone describes the NJ700 as providing a "powerful single +12V rail design, perfect for future high-end component upgrades or overclocking". Being 80 PLUS Titanium rated means that this PSU is between 90%~94% efficient at 10% ~ 100% loading.

Japanese capacitors are used throughout the PSU's construction, which will hopefully help it operate reliably without any cooling fan within. The NJ700 is designed for 24/7 continuous power output with 45°C operating temperature. SilverStone's official MTBF is 100,000 hours (11.4 years). Various protections are built in: Over Current Protection, Over Power Protection, Over Voltage Protection, Over Temperature Protection, and Short Circuit Protection.

Other important specs to take note of are the unit's size at 150 mm (W) x 86 mm (H) x 170 mm (D). It weighs 2.3kg.



The Nightjar NJ700 fanless PSU should be available soon but SilverStone hasn't provided any pricing as yet. As an indication of the price you should expect to pay, the Nightjar NJ600, which was launched in 2018, costs approx US$280.