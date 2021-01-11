Gigabyte launches the P1000GM power supply

Gigabyte has launched the P1000GM power supply. The nomenclature is refreshingly simply. It is the latest in Gigabyte's Performance series, it is rated at 1000W, it is 80 PLUS Gold Certified and it is Modular. It joins others in the same family, wuch as the P850GM, and P750GM – and they are all powerful 80 PLUS Gold modular PSUs measuring 150 x 140 x 86mm.

The Gigabyte P1000GM power supply is aimed at high-end gamers and overclockers who need the winning combination a great performance and dependable high quality. For example in the choice of components; all the main capacitors are Japan made, a wide range of protections are on offer (OVP/OPP/SCP/UVP/OCP/OTP protection), and Gigabyte backs this confidence up with a 10 year warranty.

Other design aspects that will help give this PSU a quiet untroubled life are its 120mm Smart Hydraulic Bearing (HYB) Fan which adjusts in speed according to load and can come to rest under low loads, and the modular design which can help minimise clutter and encourage airflow and cooling in your PC chassis.

You may well be considering a 1000W PSU because you have / intend to run multiple GPUs and Gigabyte has you covered with the P1000GM. The modular connectors include six 6+2 connectors. Moreover, there are two 4+4 pin CPU connectors. The single 12V rail design allows for the best flexibility allowing users to connect up without planning wattage distribution.

Gigabyte hasn't made mention of the availability and pricing for the P1000GM. Looking around various eTailers the previously released P750GM and P850GM appear to be priced between US$110 and $130, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the P1000GM settle at around the US$150 mark.

