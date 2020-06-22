Thrustmaster announce TCA range of flight sticks

Thrustmaster has teamed up with Airbus to launch four new officially-licensed products that should appeal to avid flight sim fans.

All four new products are part of the TCA range - Thrustmaster Civil Aviation - hence the association with Airbus. The thinking is that such devices will be perfect for civil aviation games like X-Plane 11 and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

New products include the TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition. This ergonomic replica Airbus sidestick features 12 remappable action buttons, a modular design, and a built-in throttle axis. The design of its head is modular with swappable button modules and the ability to adjust its configuration before takeoff, depending on if you're captain, co-pilot or flying solo and need the sidestick in the central position.

The throttle built into the base of the joystick also includes a thrust reverser function which Thrustmaster is quick to note is an unique feature on airliners. It should help you master related manuevouors a little more easily than with other flight sticks.

Alternatively, you can go with the TCA Quadrant Airbus Edition which features eight ergonomic physical action buttons along with a further eight virtual buttons on the two separate thrust levers. This flight stick offers a replica of Airbus airliner controls so you can feel like a real airline captain. Sort of. Again, there's a built-in throttle axis.



Thrustmaster also plans on adding two complementary modules for the TCA Quadrant Airbus Edition including the TCA Quadrant Add-On which will replicate the real air brake, flaps, auto brake and parking brake features that you can see on Airbus airliners including the A320 and A320neo.

Effectively, everything has been designed with realism in mind. The majority of features such as the thrust reverser mechanism and stepped mode are all included because such controls are also available on airliners, light aircraft, transport aircraft and so forth. Thrustmaster has done a pretty good job of making sure you can extend this as much as you want too with things like compatibility with the Thrustmaster TFRP and TPR rudder systems meaning an even more immersive flight if your budget extends that far.

There's also now a TM Flying Clamp which means you won't have to worry about slippage any time soon, particularly if you don't have a cockpit set up.

The TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition will be available later this week with the other accessories launching in late September. Suggested retail prices indicate that the TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition will be £64.99 with the TCA Quadrant Airbus Edition priced at £89.99, and the TM Flying Clamp priced at £54.99.