SteelSeries buys out KontrolFreek

SteelSeries has bought up KontrolFreek, best known for its Performance Thumbsticks. KontrolFreek Performance Gaming Gear will become a wholly owned subsidiary, so you can still expect to see its brand on new products. There are expected to be valuable synergies in this takeover, as both firms address similar, overlapping markets. Neither party disclosed any financial details of the deal, it wasn't necessary as both are privately held companies.

Atlanta-based KontrolFreek was setup 10 years ago and forged a worthwhile niche providing Performance Thumbsticks, Performance Grips, Precision Rings, Gaming Lights and Gaming Cables to console users. These are largely controller modification products which increased gamer comfort, control, and accuracy. Over the years a thriving community has grown, dubbed FreekNation, which has an astonishing four million registered users.

Ashish Mistry, CEO of KontrolFreek, said that the deal with SteelSeries "made perfect sense… to take both brands to the next level". SteelSeries is certainly better known, especially in PC circles as it has been supplying eSports and pro gaming perihpherals for nearly 20 years, and it does some console business too.

SteelSeries looks to be on an acquisition hunt as it bought up A-volute, which provides three dimensional sound systems for games, earlier this year. It makes sense for the firm to widen its base if it is currently successful with the cash to invest. It will be interesting to see any KontrolFreek influence on SteelSeries branded products going forward.