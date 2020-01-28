Sharkoon launches the Light² gaming mouse

Sharkoon has released details about its new incredibly light mouse: the Light² 200. Besides being exceptionally light, it should be a good fit for those on a budget.

Weighing only 62g, the Light² is so called because of the idea that it's lighter than light leading to, well, Light².

Made from plastic with honeycomb meshing over it to keep the weight even lower, it's an interesting looking device. That's in part because you can see inside the mouse through the mesh.

Those innards include a Pixart PMW-3389 sensor which promises to offer up to 16,000 DPI tracking, and to be highly accurate and consistent. There's also the rather predictable inclusion of RGB lighting too, with the mouse's scroll wheel lighting up accordingly. The bottom of the mouse also offers RGB lighting if you want to make sure you can see it in all conditions. It'll shine through the meshing too.

For those not keen on seeing the inner workings, you can also use a closed top (included with the mouse) to cover everything up but that does add 7g to the weight. It's also possible to lift off the top surface for cleaning duties, which is useful given how dusty and dirty mice can get if you don't keep on top of things.

On the mouse are 3 interchangeable DPI buttons which you'll probably need at times, especially when trying to be extra careful in your favourite game. Interestingly, there's a slim black button along with a blue one, or you can use a red button that's raised up a bit higher. The Sharkoon Light²'s modular design should mean whatever works for you goes. There are 6 programable buttons too.

The Light² is 120 x 66 x 42 mm and Sharkoon reckons it fits well for both small and large hands. However, lefties should probably steer clear as it "inclines towards the right-hand side". Granted, you might be able to make it work for you, but there are more comfortable alternatives out there for left-handed users. Sharkoon suggests its lifespan should last for up to 20 million clicks.

The Light² isn't out just yet but if European retailer pre-order prices are anything to go by, expect it to be about €50 when it does.