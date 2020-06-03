Razer unveils Ornata V2 gaming keyboard

Razer has updated its Ornata gaming keyboard with the Ornata V2 - a hybrid cross between mechanical and membrane-type keyboards.



The keyboard uses what the company is referring to as 'mecha-membrane' switches, much like its predecessor albeit with some crucial refinements. It hopes by making some key tweaks that users get the cushioned feeling of a membrane keyboard that's ideal for typing furiously, while also offering the tactile feedback that comes from mechanical switches. Of course, the risk there is that it manages to never feel quite like either.

Still, Razer is confident that it provides the "positive clicky feedback of a mechanical switch" while still - somehow - feeling soft to type with. Effectively, Razer has added a membrane layer to the otherwise tactile nature of a switch. This is definitely the kind of thing that we can only properly ascertain with hands-on time but it is an intriguing proposition.

Elsewhere, the Ornata V2 also offers some useful premium features. These include dedicated media controls in the form of play/pause, fast forward and rewind buttons, along with an infinite scroll wheel that fits in on top of the number pad. It also offers a leatherette and magnetic wrist rest, the ability to make custom profiles, key binds and macros, along with cable routing. Just in case you thought this gaming device would defy convention, it also has Razer Chroma RGB lighting effects if that takes your fancy providing 16.8 million colours of your choosing.

Ultimately though, it's this intriguing idea of part mechanical, part membrane switches that's what makes the Razer Ornata V2 seem so interesting.

The original Razer Ornata did a reasonable job of capturing the right sensations but with every revision, expect things to feel a little different. The Razer Ornata V2 is available now priced at £99.99. In case you're wondering, yes, that makes it the same kind of price as many full mechanical keyboards and immediately makes your options far more varied. That may be the Ornata V2's undoing for those not fussed about the gaming label.