Noblechairs launches a Doom Edition chair

Noblechairs has today made available the ‘HERO Gaming Chair – DOOM® Edition!’ following a partnership with games publisher Bethesda Softworks, which has already resulted in a Fallout Edition.

As the full name suggests, the new chair is a redesign of the existing Hero model with aesthetic tweaks based on the Doom franchise. This means there are no changes to the core specifications or features, so the 30kg chair still has a weight limit of 150kg, fully adjustable arm rests, and integrated adjustable lumbar support.

Material-wise, the Hero has a steel frame with cold foam inner cushioning, a memory foam headrest, and a vegan PU leather coating, and it sits atop an aluminium base with a quintet of 60mm Nylon casters. It’s advertised as being easy-clean, water-resistant, and breathable all at once.

What makes this a Doom chair is multitude of Doom-flavoured aesthetic changes. The Doom logo is stitched in black into the front of the headrest and also larger and in white on the back. The Doom Slayer’s iconic red glyph logo is found on the front too, complemented by red highlights on the edges. There are multiple rune markings as well, and completing the look is a large red pentagram design on the back with ‘RIP AND TEAR’ emblazoned below – potentially taking on a whole new meaning depending on the user’s flatulence.

The Hero Gaming Chair – Doom Edition is on sale now for $499.99 in the US and £379.99 here in the UK, which is the same price as the Fallout Edition and £30 more than the regular colour choices. More information is available on the official website.