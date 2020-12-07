Nerdytec updates Couchmaster Cycon gaming lapdesk

December 7, 2020 | 11:00
Nerdytec has announced a sequel to its Cycon gaming lapdesk. The new Couchmaster Cycon2 comes with extra USB ports, USB fast charging, and high quality compact cushions for comfy extended lapdesk gaming pursuits. As well as the Cycon2, Nerdytec has announced a limited edition CyPunk lapdesk – which is based upon the Cycon2 design but has a Cyberpunk art finish delivering a "high-class, retro-futuristic look".
The pictures of the Cycon2 give you a good impression about what it does and how it would work in your home. As mentioned in the intro, it takes the facilities of its predecessor and expands upon them somewhat, and you get:
Cycon2 begins shipping from home country Germany from 16th December. It is available for pre-order in Black or Fusion Grey at €159.00. If you are interested in the CyPunk (not official Cyberpunk 2077 branded) version, it doesn't ship until 5th January 2021, and it is priced at €199.00. Free shipping within Germany, EU shipping in 2 to 3 days, worldwide shipping also available.
November 6 2020 | 17:30
