Logitech unveils refreshed MX518 gaming mouse

Logitech's gaming arm, Logitech G, has announced it is delving into the archives for its next mouse design and bringing back the MX518, 'which many consider to be the finest gaming mouse of all time'.

Launched as a replacement for the MX510 in 2005, the eight-button Logitech MX518 proved popular: Its optical sensor was adjustable from 400 to 1,600 dots per inch (DPI) resolution, unlike the fixed 800 DPI sensor of its predecessor, and while it lacked high-end features such as adjustable weights or the now de rigueur RGB LED lighting the design proved popular enough to sell all the way through to its replacement in 2011 by the G400 - a design that would last only two years before itself being replaced by the G400S in 2013, then the G402 'Hyperion Fury' in 2014.

Now, Logitech is apparently admitting that its successor designs have largely failed to catch on in the way of their predecessors - and, as a result, it's bringing the MX518 back in refreshed form.

'You asked for it, we did it,' Logitech's press release crows. 'Over the years, Logitech G community has consistently asked us to bring back the legendary Logitech G MX518, which many consider to be the finest gaming mouse of all time. Today Logitech G is excited to announce that the new MX518 gaming mouse is now available to fans around the world.'

The refreshed design retains the same overall shape and feel as the original, aside from the presence of the new 'G' logo on its badge, but with all-new internals including a Hero 16K optical sensor adjustable from 100 to 16,000 DPI and with claimed zero smoothing, acceleration, or filtering, 32-bit Arm processor, 1ms report rate, and fully-programmable buttons with onboard setting storage memory. The company has also, it claims, upgraded the materials used in the device's construction, while also adding a new exterior finish dubbed 'Nightfall'.

The new Logitech G MX518 is available to pre-order now, priced at £51.99 (inc. VAT), from the Logitech webstore. No shipping date has yet been provided.